The Blues have confirmed Charlie Curnow will undergo surgery on his ankle

Charlie Curnow during the round 22 match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG, August 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON star Charlie Curnow will undergo surgery on the ankle injury that ended his season.

Curnow, 27, hurt his ankle in a loss to Collingwood in round 21 before playing less than half of the following week's defeat to Hawthorn due to the injury.

The Blues' loss to the Hawks would be the forward's last game of 2024 as Carlton bowed out in an elimination final loss to Brisbane.

Carlton announced on Friday that Curnow would undergo surgery and "is expected to begin to integrate back into the training program when pre-season resumes in December."

Curnow kicked 50-plus goals for the third straight year, finishing with 57 in 21 games this season.

Blues small forward Corey Durdin will undergo surgery on a shoulder injury and is expected to build into contact training by January.

Learn More 09:23

Earlier this week, Carlton's general manager of football Brad Lloyd told AFL.com.au that the Blues are considering their options as they look to solve their ongoing injury crisis.

It was a miserable finish to the season for the Blues, who lost seven of their final nine games of 2024 after being in the top two on the ladder.