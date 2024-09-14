All the action from Saturday's week three AFLW matches

Follow it LIVE: Swans v Tigers from 12.35pm AEST. Picture: AFL Media

A CHLOE Molloy-less Sydney will host Richmond at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in the first of three AFLW matches on Saturday.

The Tigers will be riding high after an impressive win over Greater Western Sydney last weekend, while the Swans will be out to steady the ship after last week's loss to St Kilda.

The Swans will be without prime mover Molloy, who will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, while first-choice ruck Ally Morphett has been rested.

The Tigers welcome back dual All-Australian Eilish Sheerin for the Coffs Harbour clash.

After last week's last-gasp win over Gold Coast, Carlton will be looking to keep up its momentum when it takes on Geelong at Ikon Park.

While they're yet to win a game this season, the Cats will take confidence from last week's draw with premiership fancy North Melbourne.

They'll have to play without star midfielder Georgie Prespakis who will sit out the match with a quad issue.

The Blues have omitted first-year player Lila Keck while veteran Jess Dal Pos has been managed.

Port Adelaide hosts Fremantle in the final AFLW match of the day, with the Power eager to build on last week's drubbing of the Western Bulldogs.

The Dockers fell to Adelaide last week, but will be eager to perform better against the other South Australian side.

Port kept the Dogs goalless at the MCG last week, but lost captain Janelle Cuthbertson to a season-ending knee injury in the process.

They'll have to face the Dockers without her.

