A field pub in the stands at Engie Stadium will host Giants fans who have spent the club's away matches watching together in venues across the city's west

Certain venues across Sydney are catering more to AFL fans. Picture: Supplied

THE AFL Western Sydney pub takeover will come full circle for Greater Western Sydney's must-win semi-final against Brisbane on Saturday night.

A 'field pub', erected in the stands at Engie Stadium will host the dedicated fans who have spent the Giants' away matches crowded into venues across the city's west, an extension of the club's record year for membership.

The Giants broke their all-time membership record earlier this month, hitting 36,629 ahead of their finals match-up with Brisbane. It's a record that has flowed into how their fans follow the team, both at home and away, with a new partnership ensuring that away games are standing room only at dedicated watch parties, hosted by the They Might Become Giants podcasters.

"It's been really cool to just put this idea out there and see how people responded to it and it's just been so reflective of the spirit of community in the game," podcast host Alex Williams told AFL.com.au.

"Seeing these fans connect over the season and to now be going to games together, creating footy mates out of previously disconnected fans was such a huge positive."

With GWS fans spread so vastly across Sydney, home games had previously been the only opportunity to share their passion and swap stories. The gatherings worked to turn that table, making away games a place to connect, over both agony and triumph.

Long-time Giants fan Jon reflected on his change in tradition, from kitting up his lounge room in orange for fortnightly away games, to taking the kit, and his two sons, on the road.

"I thought it might just be a few guys sitting around a TV watching the footy but it was all about connection," Jon said.

"My son has been bringing a speaker to the venues to play all of the goal songs when the boys score, it's such a galvanised fan base.

"It gave all of us a deeper opportunity to get to know people who we'd seen at matches in passing but to actually understand them and their stories through this shared connection we have.

"It's really strengthened that whole community feel attached to the club. It's also just been this element of fun and quirkiness through the podcast boys."

Greater Western Sydney fans turn out to watch Giants games together. Picture: Supplied

With the support of hospitality groups Sonnel and Momento, the concept of creating your own fun has been central to watch party goers.

"Partnering with AFL to host unique watch party activations has injected new excitement and energy into our communities and venues," Sonnel Group Marketing Manager Chris Farnon said.

"Importantly, this initiative has sparked interest amongst our dedicated NRL fans, encouraging them to embrace and enjoy another sporting code and the mighty GWS Giants."

Between Sonnel and Momento venues, the watch parties have visited a series of pubs across Sydney. The early intent may have been to find the best pub culture for footy fans, but the clique has developed into bringing as many game newcomers into their fold as possible.

"Exploring more of Western Sydney, the food and the culture and getting an idea of what the grassroots in footy looks like and how it's taken up the football culture mantle differently has been really interesting," Williams says.

Young Greater Western Sydney fans get in on the action during a watch party. Picture: Supplied

His thoughts are echoed by the Hudson Hotel General Manager, Ben Waters.

"AFL has turned the corner in competing for the footy fans in the Sydney market," Waters says.

"AFL was only a eastern suburbs game but has now become a game that is played and supported across the whole of Sydney with GWS being so competitive. Now people are looking for venues that have the games on and that support the game at a grass roots level."

The travelling watch party will gather for what they hope isn't their last event of the 2024 season in a purpose built field pub at Engie Stadium for Saturday's game.

"Bringing that watch party and the vibe of the classic Sydney pub into the stadium to watch the game just feels like the perfect way to celebrate this movement," Williams says.

"We're so excited to see it altogether and show off the different way that we do footy up here."