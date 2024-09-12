The Giants and Lions have only ever met once in a final - a semi-final in 2019 - but it was certainly one to remember

Brent Daniels celebrates after kicking the winning goal during the semi-final between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba on September 14, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney and Brisbane have met just once during finals, and what a memorable encounter it was.

Five years ago to the day ahead of Saturday night's match at Engie Stadium, the Giants and Lions slugged out an epic semi-final at the Gabba.

The visitors won by three points, 12.11 (83) to 11.14 (80), in a contest that had a dramatic beginning, spot-fires all over the ground, some heroic defending and a late match-winner from a young Brent Daniels.

In its first trip to September in a decade, Brisbane was fresh off being beaten by eventual premier Richmond in a qualifying final, with the Giants making the trip north after handing the Western Bulldogs an elimination final flogging.

Leon Cameron's men kicked four goals in the opening 10 minutes of the contest, taking advantage of a lacklustre Lions outfit that gave away free kicks and looked rattled.

However, by quarter-time Brisbane had arrested not only the momentum, but the lead, after slamming on five consecutive goals.

It would be the first of 10 lead changes.

After hurting his right elbow in the opening minute of the match, Charlie Cameron would receive constant attention from Adam Kennedy and Heath Shaw, with the former being warned by the umpires for competing outside the spirit of the game.

Unsurprisingly Dayne Zorko and Toby Greene were also at the centre of the niggle, with Greene later to cop a one-game suspension for unreasonable contact to the eye region of Lachie Neale.

The Giants star was instrumental in his team's win, racking up 30 disposals and two goals.

Brisbane dominated in all statistical categories, except the most important one, peppering the Giants' defence in the final quarter.

Chris Fagan's team had 19 of its 61 inside 50s in the final term, but Phil Davis (12 intercept possessions for the match), Nick Haynes and Zac Williams were akin to a brick wall, so regularly would they win the ball back.

Allen Christensen had the home crowd of 30,034 in raptures when he put the Lions ahead late in the match, before Daniels swooped on a loose ball, took a bounce and kicked a right foot banana on the run from 25m that would ultimately prove the difference.

Brisbane won the inside 50s 61-44, clearances by 13, contested possessions by 24, but lost the match.

Jeremy Cameron and Eric Hipwood kicked three goals respectively, while Giants ruckman Shane Mumford gave away a whopping eight free kicks on the night.

Greater Western Sydney would go on to defeat Collingwood in the following week's preliminary final before getting hammered by Richmond in the decider.