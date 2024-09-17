Todd Marshall on the bench during the 2024 semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from the four remaining finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Quad Season Bruce Reville Hamstring 1 week Updated: September 17, 2024

Early prognosis

An extremely light session on Tuesday with Lachie Neale, Jack Payne and Eric Hipwood all doing very little – as they do on the corresponding day most weeks. All will be fine to face Geelong on Saturday. Reville suffered a "minor" strain in the VFL at the weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot Season Mitch Edwards Back Season Mark O’Connor Wrist Season Gary Rohan Concussion/head TBC Updated: September 17, 2024

Early prognosis

O'Connor's season is over after he underwent wrist surgery, while Rohan is recovering from a fractured skull and is all but certainly ruled out of any further action. Tom Stewart is expected to return for the preliminary final against the Lions after pulling out of the qualifying final with illness. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kane Farrell Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season Dan Houston Suspension Season Hugh Jackson Knee Season Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season Todd Marshall Concussion Concussion protocols Trent McKenzie Quad Season Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Updated: September 17, 2024

Early prognosis

The club says Burton is available after training strongly on Tuesday following the calf injury that kept him out of Friday's win over Hawthorn. Marshall will go through the concussion protocols and could potentially be available if Port makes the Grand Final. Port has also slightly kept the door open for a return from Farrell after he resumed "high speed running and sprinting" over the past week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller Back Season Will Edwards Leg Season Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC Callum Mills Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: September 17, 2024

Early prognosis

Mills will miss on Friday night due to a hamstring injury suffered at training last week, with his availability for a Grand Final – should Sydney beat the Power – still unclear. Justin McInerney did some additional training over the week off after a long absence due to a knee injury, while Braeden Campbell has trained well after managing a groin issue ahead of the qualifying final against GWS. - Martin Smith