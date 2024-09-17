Check out the injury updates from the four remaining finalists.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Season
|Bruce Reville
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: September 17, 2024
Early prognosis
An extremely light session on Tuesday with Lachie Neale, Jack Payne and Eric Hipwood all doing very little – as they do on the corresponding day most weeks. All will be fine to face Geelong on Saturday. Reville suffered a "minor" strain in the VFL at the weekend. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Season
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|Season
|Mark O’Connor
|Wrist
|Season
|Gary Rohan
|Concussion/head
|TBC
|Updated: September 17, 2024
Early prognosis
O'Connor's season is over after he underwent wrist surgery, while Rohan is recovering from a fractured skull and is all but certainly ruled out of any further action. Tom Stewart is expected to return for the preliminary final against the Lions after pulling out of the qualifying final with illness. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kane Farrell
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Spleen
|Season
|Dan Houston
|Suspension
|Season
|Hugh Jackson
|Knee
|Season
|Kyle Marshall
|Shoulder
|Season
|Todd Marshall
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Trent McKenzie
|Quad
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 17, 2024
Early prognosis
The club says Burton is available after training strongly on Tuesday following the calf injury that kept him out of Friday's win over Hawthorn. Marshall will go through the concussion protocols and could potentially be available if Port makes the Grand Final. Port has also slightly kept the door open for a return from Farrell after he resumed "high speed running and sprinting" over the past week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|Season
|Jacob Konstanty
|Foot
|TBC
|Callum Mills
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: September 17, 2024
Early prognosis
Mills will miss on Friday night due to a hamstring injury suffered at training last week, with his availability for a Grand Final – should Sydney beat the Power – still unclear. Justin McInerney did some additional training over the week off after a long absence due to a knee injury, while Braeden Campbell has trained well after managing a groin issue ahead of the qualifying final against GWS. - Martin Smith