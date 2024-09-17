Jack Macrae is set to move from the Western Bulldogs during the trade period

Jack Macrae warms up ahead of round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THREE-time All-Australian Jack Macrae wants to join St Kilda in the upcoming Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey last week, McRae has joined star midfielder Bailey Smith in requesting a trade away from the Western Bulldogs.

Twomey reported on Tuesday that Macrae, who is contracted for another three years, wants to be traded to the Saints.

Western Bulldogs premiership player Jack Macrae wants to go to St Kilda.



After requesting a trade last week, Macrae is keen to go to the Saints. He has three years left on his contract with the Dogs. @AFLcomau @traderadio pic.twitter.com/zWVMP9jcKF — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) September 17, 2024

St Kilda currently holds picks 7, 24 and 43 in this year's draft.

Macrae played 19 senior games this year, including four as a sub, and spent parts of the season at VFL level.

Excluding the COVID-impacted 2020 season, this year was just the third campaign in which Macrae has played fewer than 20 games.

He hurt his hamstring on the eve of the 2024 season and first featured in the senior side in round three.

Luke Beveridge and Jack Macrae shake hands during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The Bulldogs added to their midfield during the campaign with Ed Richards' move, while Ryley Sanders – the No.6 pick in last year's draft – played 14 games this year.

Macrae won three consecutive All-Australian blazers in 2019-2021 and was part of the club's 2016 premiership win.