L-R: Werribee's Samuel Paea, Peel Thunder's Neil Erasmus, Norwood's Jacob Kennerley. Pictures: AFL Photos, Fremantle FC, David Mariuz/SANFL

It will be a massive Sunday of footy action with all three state league competitions hosting men's Grand Finals.

For the first time since 2000, two standalone clubs will face off in the Smithy's VFL Grand Final when minor premier Werribee takes on Southport. The last standalone club to win a VFL flag was Port Melbourne in 2017. The Tigers lost just three games for the season to finish on top of the ladder, while the Sharks have come from fifth to reach the decider. Werribee will be striving for its second VFL premiership after winning its maiden flag in 1993, while Southport is hunting its first premiership since joining the competition in 2021.

Peel Thunder will play East Perth in the WAFL decider at Optus Stadium after a thumping win over Swan Districts in last week's preliminary final. This will be the Thunder's second straight Grand Final. These teams met in the last round of the home and away season, with the Royals pinching the minor premiership with a 20-point victory. Peel is looking for its third flag and first since 2017, while East Perth is aiming to break a 22-year flag drought.

And in the SANFL, Glenelg is seeking back-to-back premierships when it meets top side Norwood in the battle for the flag at Adelaide Oval. It will be the Tigers' fourth Grand Final appearance in six years while the Redlegs are chasing a first flag since 2022 and 32nd overall. These teams have met three times in a SANFL decider, the last in 1982.

Smithy's VFL fixture, Grand Final

Sunday, September 22

Werribee v Southport, Ikon Park, 3.10pm AEST

SANFL fixture, Grand Final

Sunday, September 22

Norwood v Glenelg, Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm ACST

WAFL fixture, Grand Final

Sunday, September 22

East Perth v Peel Thunder, Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST