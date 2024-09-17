Can Port Adelaide ride the wave of last week's emotional win into a Grand Final, or will the red-hot Swans march on?

Follow it LIVE: Sydney v Port Adelaide in the first qualifying final from 7.40pm AEST on Friday

SUMMARY

Port Adelaide was a James Sicily poster away from a straight-sets exit last Friday but will instead head to Sydney with its backs against the wall – which is just how it likes it.

With coach Ken Hinkley seemingly under constant fire, including from his own supporters, the Power have shown a remarkable resilience in the back part of the season as they eye a first Grand Final since 2007.

But they won't have it easy against the Swans, who are refreshed, in familiar surrounds and close to full fitness, although the loss of skipper Callum Mills to injury is a blow.

The Power have won their past eight games against the Swans dating back to 2017, including a 112-point thrashing just six weeks ago.

But they'll have to adjust to the unique dimensions of the SCG, where they have played just once since 2018.

Where and when: SCG, Friday September 20, 7.40pm AEST

Learn More 14:18

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round 21: Port Adelaide 22.16 (148) beat Sydney 5.6 (36) by 112 points at Adelaide Oval

A bizarre anomaly or an indication of what to expect on Friday night? The only game between these two sides this year produced one of the more extraordinary results of the season, with the Power storming to a 45-0 lead at quarter-time on their way to a record-breaking win against the ladder leaders. John Longmire slammed a "completely and utterly unacceptable" showing from his side, which was smashed around the contest, conceded a staggering 22 marks inside 50 and was impotent in attack. The Power have now won the past eight meetings between the two sides so if you are to put any stock recent history to determine who will win this game, there's only one conclusion to make.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:01 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Sydney Extended highlights of the Power and Swans clash in round 21

10:37 Full post-match, R21: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Sydney

08:26 Full post-match, R21: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 21’s match against Port Adelaide

07:05 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Sydney The Power and Swans clash in round 21

00:48 No problem for Houston rocket Dan Houston lets rip with this long-range goal early in the final term

00:37 Epic Esava rises in MOTY contender Esava Ratugolea has taken a Mark of the Year contender with this sensational climb

00:36 Swans rejoice after Heeney finally breaks drought It took until late in the second term, but Isaac Heeney finally puts through his side’s first major

02:36 Power shock with seven goals in first-quarter blitz Port Adelaide kicks an incredible seven unanswered goals against the ladder leaders

00:48 Electric Rioli continues Power surge Willie Rioli makes it six unanswered first-quarter goals with this sensational finish

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Sydney

Sydney is the No.1-ranked team in the AFL at stopping its opposition from moving the ball from the defensive 50 to the forward 50, which has been one of the Power's strengths this season. Port has targeted the corridor from its defensive 50 more than any other side this season, but that'll be tough to do against the well-organised Swans outfit. And with Dan Houston and Kane Farrell out injured, the Power might have to find another way to goal.

Port Adelaide

Despite a horror thrashing at the hands of Geelong two weeks ago, Port Adelaide has been one of the best defensive sides in the AFL in the back part of the season. Since round 16, including the 138 points they leaked against the Cats, the Power have conceded an average of 70 points per game (No.2 in the AFL). Last week, they kept the high-scoring Hawthorn to just 72 points, the Hawks' second-lowest score since round 9. But the Power will be tested against the Swans, who are the No.1 scoring team this year (average 98 points per game) thanks to their ability to score both from turnover (ranked No.1) and clearances (No.2).

Lachie Jones tackles Mabior Chol during the semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ...

Sydney

The Power were ferocious in the early stages against Hawthorn last week and having wilted under that kind of heat in round 21, the Swans will need to stand up at the contest. While it will take a team approach to withstand Port's relentless pressure, James Rowbottom looms as a key man. The 23-year-old has had another stellar season and is ranked No.2 in the League for tackles, which is the kind of pressure he'll need to replicate on Friday night. He can't do it alone, but another strong game from Rowbottom will go a long way to the Swans neutralising the contest and letting their attacking weapons loose.

James Rowbottom in action during the qualifying final between Sydney and GWS at the SCG on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide

Much like the Swans, the Power don't rely too heavily on big bags of goals from their talls in the forward 50, meaning there will again be plenty of focus on livewire Willie Rioli to make an impact. The 29-year-old was electric against Hawthorn last week, with his ferocious tackle pressure, clever disposal and ability to make something out of nothing making him a constant threat. Mitch Georgiades has led the line admirably this season, but its Rioli who looms as Port's x-factor inside 50.

Learn More 00:33

PREDICTION

A meek surrender one week and absolutely ferocious the next, it's hard to know what to make of this Port Adelaide side. Sydney at the SCG is a major test for anyone and if the Swans can get all their big weapons firing, they will be incredibly hard to stop. But if the Power can put the emotion of last week aside and bring the same intensity that derailed the Hawthorn machine last week, they are in with a red-hot chance. The slick and well-oiled Swans or the aggressive, determined Power with their backs to the wall? We're tipping the Swans by 16 points, but not with any great confidence.