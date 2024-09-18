Dustin Martin has shown interest in playing with Gold Coast next season, but from the Suns' point of view there's a lot to weigh up, writes Michael Whiting

Dustin Martin farewells Richmond fans after the Tigers' clash with Gold Coast in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast must be wary if it goes down the path of acquiring Richmond champion Dustin Martin.

When CEO Mark Evans confirmed last week Martin had approached the Suns about a possible backflip on his retirement, it raised a lot of questions, and not many answers.

How invested is Martin REALLY about playing a 16th season?

The back injury that hampered his final year at the Tigers notwithstanding, would the triple Norm Smith medallist turn up to the first day of pre-season training – yes, when the young players do, not the 'veterans' a week or two later – in tip-top shape?

Is he capable or is the back problem too great?

Does he want to help Gold Coast rise to its first finals series, and ultimately push towards a premiership, or is he leaning on former mentor Damien Hardwick for a superannuation top-up?

These are questions only Martin can answer, with Hardwick, Evans, football boss Wayne Campbell and list manager Craig Cameron to decipher what's real and what's not.

Any answer in the negative should make it a short conversation.

Damien Hardwick and Dustin Martin celebrate Richmond's 2019 Grand Final win. Picture: AFL Photos

From Gold Coast's side of things, there's a lot to weigh up.

Its biggest struggle in 2024 was converting inside 50s to scores. At 56 entries a game, the Suns generated the third most in the competition, yet scored just the 11th most points.

Their losses were littered with waste inside 50. Sixty-two entries against North Melbourne's 46, and a loss. Sixty-six against the Giants' 47, and a loss. Fifty-two against West Coast's 46, and a loss.

Martin would be there for one primary reason – to help them forward of centre.

He'd still demand a quality defender, which in theory, should provide more space for Ben King, Ben Ainsworth and Co.

Learn More 03:27

If he roams a little higher to half-forward, getting the ball in his hands to deliver the money kick three to four times a game could make all the difference.

Any financial offer would be on the lower side, potentially in the vicinity of $300,000 a year, which is about to be well below the average player payment.

From a financial point of view, it's a low-risk play for a club that is constantly pushing the boundaries of its salary cap.

If the answers to earlier questions satisfy the Suns, and Martin is fit and both feet in on playing, the next aspect to consider is how he would influence on game day.

At 33 years of age – he'll turn 34 in the middle of next season – any likely role would be as a primary forward. Martin's days on-ball seem behind him.

There's already a young man on Gold Coast's list that fills that role, Bailey Humphrey, who Hardwick himself likened to Martin prior to the 2024 season.

About to enter his third year in the AFL, perhaps Humphrey follows Martin around with a notebook and tape recorder and learns the ins-and-outs of how to become a great forward-of-centre player. If that was something both men were open to, the contract almost pays for itself.

Learn More 00:33

Without gifting him games, anything – or anyone – that takes away playing time from Humphrey should be significant cause for pause.

Gold Coast's forward line is in limbo following Hardwick's first season in charge.

Ben King kicked 55 goals and is a central long-term figure, but beyond that there's many moving pieces.

Jed Walter showed glimpses in his first season, but still has a lot to learn about being a key forward in the AFL. He was regularly caught behind his defender and was slow to read the cues of his teammates further afield.

The size, speed and desire is there, but he needs further education that will likely take time.

Learn More 03:57

Jack Lukosius has been told he can explore his options elsewhere despite having two years left on his deal.

Humphrey battled in year two, Ben Ainsworth finished his year with shoulder surgery, Malcolm Rosas jnr will stay after Gold Coast gave him permission to look elsewhere, while Nick Holman and Tom Berry played defensive terrier roles.

Hardwick is unsure how to mesh the pieces as Ethan Read lays in the wings. The No.9 pick from last year's draft played four games in his first season, and spent time as a key defender, in the ruck and a key forward in the VFL before injury cut his year short.

Standing 202cm tall, the 19-year-old has an incredible aerobic capacity and is an extremely good mark that could easily slot in alongside King and/or Walter as soon as next year.

Ethan Read and Ben King celebrate a goal during the R5 match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

There would be room for Martin, but it should be made clear to him in no uncertain terms he'll need to earn his spot. Close to the best version of him would walk into the Suns' 22, but anything below that is taking time away from the players above.

He'd fit in best as a third forward beside King and either Walter, Read or Lukosius if the South Australian stayed and proved to Hardwick he could play the role he wanted.

The coach loves defensive pressure in his front half, and with King well below par in that aspect, playing Martin in the half-forward/midfield role he owned for a decade feels like it opens too many defensive holes.

Generally speaking, the deeper he plays, the better.

Any talk of the Suns being interested in the 2017 Brownlow medallist because of his marketing appeal are ridiculous.

Crowds at People First Stadium in 2024 were outstanding, and the one thing that will ensure long-term growth for the League's 17th club, is winning.

If Martin's body and attitude are right, it appears a low-risk, high-upside option, but they're big ifs.