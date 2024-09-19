The teams are in for the finals on Friday night and Saturday

Robbie Fox, Charlie Dixon and Sam De Koning. Pictures: AFL Photos. Phil Hillyard

ROBBIE Fox has come into Sydney's preliminary final team to face Port Adelaide on Friday night, leaving Taylor Adams as a hard-luck story once again.

While the Swans have made just one change for the SCG clash, Port has made two, with Ryan Burton overcoming a calf problem that kept him out last week, and spearhead Charlie Dixon recalled.

In the other preliminary final, Sam De Koning has been overlooked by Geelong, with Chris Scott sticking with Oisin Mullin as part of a more mobile unit. Veteran Zach Tuohy, who was the Cats' sub in the qualifying final, has been omitted to make way for the returning Tom Stewart.

Geelong's opponent Brisbane is unchanged.

For the Swans, a hamstring injury to Callum Mills potentially opened the door for Adams, who was left out of Collingwood's premiership team last year, but John Longmire has opted instead for Fox.

Dixon returns to lead Port's forward line in place of concussed forward Todd Marshall, with last week's late replacement Will Lorenz left out as Burton returns.

Young key forward Ollie Lord has also flown to Sydney with the squad and has been named an emergency.

The only new face for the Cats is a big one, with five-time All Australian Tom Stewart back after missing the qualifying final win over Port a fortnight ago.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: R.Fox

Out: C.Mills (hamstring)

QF sub: Braeden Campbell

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Dixon, R.Burton

Out: T.Marshall (concussion), W.Lorenz (omitted)

SF sub: Will Lorenz

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Geelong v Brisbane at the MCG, 5.15pm AEST

GEELONG

In: T.Stewart

Out: Z.Tuohy (omitted)

QF sub: Zach Tuohy

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

SF sub: Conor McKenna