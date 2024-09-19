Will Day will go under the knife on Friday

Will Day during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Will Day will undergo collarbone surgery on Friday to solve the complex injury he suffered against Richmond in round 23.

The reigning Peter Crimmins Medallist missed the final game of the home and away season and both finals against the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide after sustaining a partial dislocation of his collarbone near his sternum.

Day was pushing to play in Friday night's preliminary final if the Hawks had progressed, but was considered a long shot internally, with the most likely return date a Grand Final.

But with Hawthorn losing to Power by just three points in last Friday night's semi-final at Adelaide Oval, the Hawks have explored surgical intervention in recent days ahead of 2025. Surgery was always expected to be required post-season.

Learn More 07:32

The 23-year-old will start running again within a few weeks and gradually transition into full training when the Hawks report back for pre-season on November 25.

Day missed the first six rounds of 2024 after developing a stress fracture in his foot over the Christmas break, which flared when the Hawks returned for pre-season training.

It didn't take long for the South Australian to demonstrate his importance to Sam Mitchell's side, with Day helping the Hawks recover from a 0-5 start by reigniting its season in May and June.

After proving his durability in 2022 and emerging as one of the best young midfielders in the game last year, Day enhanced his status in the game again in 2024 by stamping himself as a future captain of Hawthorn.