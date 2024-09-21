The Match Review findings from Friday night's preliminary final are in

Zak Butters and Dane Rampe during Port Adelaide's preliminary final against Sydney on September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY defender Dane Rampe is free to play in the Toyota AFL Grand Final after being fined for his late hit on Port Adelaide star Zak Butters.

Rampe caught Butters high with a late bump during the first quarter of the Swans' 36-point win over the Power at the SCG on Friday night.

But the veteran is free to face either Geelong or Brisbane in the Grand Final.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, meaning Rampe can accept a $2,500 fine with an early plea.

It is one less selection headache for Swans coach John Longmire.

Key forward Logan McDonald was subbed out of the win over Port due to an ankle injury.

Sydney captain Callum Mills is also pushing for a spot, having missed the preliminary final due to a hamstring injury.