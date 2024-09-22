Seven goals from Liam McBean guides Glenelg to victory over Norwood in the SANFL Grand Final

Will Chandler is tackled in the 2024 SANFL Grand Final between Glenelg and Norwood. Picture: SANFL

GLENELG has staged a stunning heist to secure its seventh premiership with a thrilling five-point win against Norwood in the SANFL League Grand Final at Adelaide Oval.

Rising from the Elimination Final, the Tigers came from the clouds on the back of a sheer heart in the final term, slamming through 5.3 to the Redlegs' 2.3 to win despite trailing at every change.

And it came largely from a brilliant individual performance from Bays captain and former Richmond AFL tall Liam McBean, who kicked seven goals without a miss to claim the Jack Oatey Medal in front of a monster crowd of 35,129.

Trailing by 13 points at the final change, McBean began to swing the contest in his team's favour with the opening goal of the quarter after converting a contested mark on the lead.

Last year's Jack Oatey Medallist Lachie Hosie, who had been well held by Norwood's Alec Wright, earned a free kick for a sling tackle which paved the way for him to boot his first goal of the match.

McBean then put his side in the lead after marking on the lead directly in front, 45m out. But the advantage didn't last long as Norwood giant Harry Boyd bullocked his way to goal from a snap.

Your Premiership Captain, Jack Oatey Medallist, 3-time Premiership Player, 7-goal kicker, etc etc.

Liam McBean 👑 pic.twitter.com/XtlwsqqS35 — Glenelg FC (@GlenelgFC) September 22, 2024

But McBean refused to let his team down, booting his seventh with a sense of true calm from 45m before Hosie struck two minutes later to put Glenelg in front by 10 points entering time-on.

Minor premier Norwood wouldn't be outdone though, as Declan Hamilton snapped along the ground to give his side a pulse in the 24th minute.

Hosie then marked on the lead and had a chance to seal the match only to hit the post from a tough angle, 45m out.

Norwood surged forward but Glenelg's Max Proud took a vital mark on the last line of defence, helping Glenelg to secure its third premiership in six years, it's most successful period in club history.

Joining club great Graham Cornes in steering his side to back-to-back premierships, Darren Reeves became just the fourth coach in SANFL history to guide his team to a flag from an elimination final, joining Norwood (1984), Port Adelaide (1998) and North Adelaide (2018).

Jackson Callow celebrates a goal in the 2024 SANFL Grand Final between Glenelg and Norwood. Picture: SANFL

2019 Jack Oatey Medallist Matthew Snook was superb in the middle, racking up 21 disposals, eight clearances and seven tackles while Corey Lyons (24 disposals, one goal) and the game-breaking James Bell (22 disposals) were also influential.

Veterans Proud and Curran were important in tight situations while Will Chandler proved it might not be your day but it can be your moment when he produced a stunning smother on the members' wing in the last minute.

Baynen Lowe was classy for Norwood throughout the contest with 23 disposals and two goals while Mitch O'Neill (25 disposals) and Billy Cootee (20 disposals) were tireless through the middle of the ground.