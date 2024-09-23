West Coast could unveil its new senior coach as early as this week

Don Pyke at West Coast photo day on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FINAL catch-ups in Melbourne between West Coast chief executive Don Pyke and the club's remaining coaching candidates could hold the key to the Eagles' decision as they narrow in on their next senior coach.

Pyke will meet with the club's final three contenders while in Melbourne for Monday night's Brownlow Medal, with a decision imminent following formal presentations late last week.

Collingwood assistant Hayden Skipworth, Geelong midfield coach Steven King and Melbourne's Andrew McQualter – who was spotted walking with Pyke in central Melbourne on Monday – are the final three contenders for the senior position after a long search.

Hayden Skipworth speaks with Jake Stringer (left) ahead of Collingwood's clash with Essendon in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles selection panel, which includes Pyke, spent time considering their decision over the weekend following formal presentations in Perth, with all three flying in to pitch their credentials and vision to the club.

Geelong's preliminary final defeat against Brisbane also means all three candidates are now out of action, opening the door for an appointment before Saturday's Grand Final.

The casual walks in Melbourne with each final contender appear to be the final element of a long search that began in early July when the Eagles parted with premiership coach Adam Simpson after an 11-year tenure.

Andrew McQualter looks on during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast has remained confident it would be able to formalise an appointment with board approval this month, despite early setbacks as some key contenders chose not to apply.

The club has been able to move at a slower pace, however, due to being the only club looking for a new senior coach this year.

It engaged consultant Gerard Daniels to conduct initial interviews and refine a shortlist of candidates that at stages has also featured Greater Western Sydney's Brett Montgomery, Western Bulldogs assistant Brendon Lade and Eagles caretaker Jarrad Schofield.

Formal interviews were then conducted by a panel made up of Pyke, general manager of football Gavin Bell, Geelong great Harry Taylor and directors Jan Cooper and Rowan Jones.

Steven King looks on during Geelong training on March 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Players considering trade and free agency moves to West Coast have been waiting on an appointment from the club before finalising their own decisions ahead of next month's player movement period.

Richmond pair Liam Baker and Shai Bolton have requested trades to Western Australia but are yet to nominate a preferred club. Premiership teammate Jack Graham is weighing a four-year deal from the Eagles but could yet remain with Richmond.

Skipworth, who is understood to have impressed last Thursday when presenting to the club, has spent the past five seasons at Collingwood and played a key role in the club's 2023 premiership after re-shaping the team's ball-movement and stoppage set-ups.

The 41-year-old has had involvement in list management and spent a decade with Essendon, where he built the club's standalone VFL team, which he coached for four years.

McQualter spent 10 years as an assistant at Richmond and was integral to the club's 2017, 2019 and 2020 premierships before taking over from Damien Hardwick in a caretaker capacity last year.

He impressed with a 7-6 record but was unsuccessful in winning the senior position permanently, before shifting to Melbourne this season as an assistant under Simon Goodwin.

King has worked under Chris Scott this season after shifting from Gold Coast, where he impressed as a caretaker in 2023 after the club parted with Stuart Dew.

The 45-year-old spent a decade at the Western Bulldogs and gained valuable experience as an assistant under Luke Beveridge during the club's 2016 premiership season.