Jack Lukosius tells Gold Coast he wants to be traded

Jack Lukosius celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast forward Jack Lukosius has requested a trade to Port Adelaide.

The South Australian has two years left on his deal at the Suns but AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey is reporting Lukosius has told the club of his desire to head home.

Lukosius is close friends with Power captain Connor Rozee.

Lukosius this morning requested a trade from the Suns. He has been happy enough to stay at Gold Coast but since being omitted late in the year has opened up on a move.



He's in Connor Rozee's bridal party this year alongside Zak Butters so the Power have had strong links. https://t.co/iJCGPx9DMN — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) September 23, 2024

Earlier this month, the Suns said they were happy for Lukosius to explore his options elsewhere.

Suns footy boss Wayne Campbell told AFL.com.au it was an important time in the 24-year-old's career where he needed to make some "big decisions".

"We know he's spoken to some other clubs and we're aware of that and happy for that to happen," Campbell said.

"If he wants to progress his career here, we're happy for that. If he wants to have a look at another club, we're OK with that too.

"Ultimately, he might end up here, and if that was the case, we'd be more than happy."

Jack Lukosius spoils Brent Daniels during round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Damien Hardwick swung Lukosius into defence early in 2024 before putting him back forward of the ball.

Although Lukosius kicked 23 goals for the season, along with 16 goal assists, he didn't consistently play his best football, and Campbell said that fell on both the player and club.

"Systems can change and so can players," he said. We can change our system or Jack changes the way he plays. Those scenarios were put to Jack as well."

More to come ...

- with Michael Whiting