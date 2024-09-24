In Darcy Fort, Brisbane has a mature, calm and seasoned replacement on standby to fill the large boots vacated by the injured Oscar McInerney

Darcy Fort during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on September 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IF ANY club was in a good position to replace its No.1 ruckman heading into a Grand Final, it's Brisbane.

In Darcy Fort, the Lions have a mature, calm, ready-made and seasoned replacement on standby to fill the large boots vacated by the injured Oscar McInerney.

He is a proven ruckman over six seasons at the top level and coach Chris Fagan confirmed on Tuesday night the 31-year-old would be the man to take the first centre bounce against Brodie Grundy on Saturday.

What does he offer?

Just making it to the AFL was a hell of a journey for Fort. After being overlooked in six consecutive national drafts, he was taken by Geelong – where he played his junior footy – at the end of 2018.

At that stage Fort was 25 and had been plying his trade in the VFL and most recently with Central Districts in the SANFL.

He played eight games in three seasons with the Cats before moving north at the end of 2021.

Hayden McLean and Darcy Fort compete during the match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Chris Fagan instantly took a liking to Fort's talents.

He is quietly spoken, but don't let his understated nature fool you – Fort is as combative and competitive as McInerney and that's what Fagan and the Lions love about him.

He's got that "white line fever", as described by one Lions staff member.

With Eric Hipwood out for the first half of 2022 while he finished his rehab from a ruptured ACL, and Joe Daniher missing six weeks with a shoulder injury, Fort was used in the forward line and back-up ruck, playing 18 games.

He was excellent in the Lions' come-from-behind semi-final win over Melbourne that year, battling Max Gawn one-out to finish with 12 disposals and a goal after McInerney was concussed the previous week.

With better health the past two years his chances have been limited, most recently playing at AFL level in a loss to Greater Western Sydney on Anzac Day.

Standing at 205cm, Fort more than holds his own at stoppages, is physical and happy to follow up when the ball hits the ground.

He hasn't played for three weeks but had an excellent finish to the VFL season, averaging 20 disposals, four tackles and kicking three goals over his past four matches.

Following the preliminary final win over Geelong on Saturday, Fort returned to Brisbane with fellow emergencies Harry Sharp and Darragh Joyce to undergo a strong running session to ensure he was ready for the decider.

Although McInerney's loss for Brisbane is a big hole to fill, in Fort they have the perfect replacement.