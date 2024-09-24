Watch LIVE episodes of your favourite AFL podcasts and shows on the main stage at the 2024 Footy Festival in Yarra Park outside the MCG

Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Cal Twomey. Pictures: AFL Photos

NEED an extra footy fix as Grand Final week gets into full swing? We've got you covered at the Footy Festival across Wednesday and Thursday.

All your favourite AFL podcasts and shows are recording special LIVE episodes in front of footy fans on the main stage in Yarra Park.

FOOTY FESTIVAL All you need to know about this year's activities

Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge for all latest trade, draft and free agency news on Gettable from 2pm on Wednesday, before we switch into W mode later in the afternoon.

Collingwood star Sarah Rowe and special guest host Kate McCarthy will kick off the AFLW chat from 4pm with a fresh ep of Tagged, before the expert Credit to the Girls team of Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and Lucy Watkin bring you all the mid-season latest from 4.30pm.

And on Thursday, join the AFL Daily crew of Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle, Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting for a Grand Final week special from 1pm.

While you're at the Footy Festival, be sure to check out all the family friendly activities, food trucks and player appearances, as well as the all-new Schweppes Ice Rink (bookings essential, tickets HERE)

AFL podcasts LIVE at the Footy Festival

WEDNESDAY

2pm - Gettable with Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge

4pm - Tagged with Sarah Rowe and Kate McCarthy

4.30pm - Credit to the Girls with Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and Lucy Watkin

THURSDAY

1pm - AFL Daily with Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle, Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook