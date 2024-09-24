Oscar McInerney during the Preliminary Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from the grand finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Oscar McInerney Shoulder Season
Carter Michael Quad Season
Updated: September 24, 2024

Early prognosis

McInerney put on a brave face at Tuesday's session as he watched teammates train alongside Brisbane's coaching staff. Bruce Reville, who has missed the past couple of weeks, will be available for selection - barring any last-minute mishaps - should the Lions come across a late injury. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Buller Back Season
Will Edwards Leg Season
Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC
Logan McDonald Ankle Test
Callum Mills Hamstring Test
Updated: September 24, 2024

Early prognosis

The Swans face a massive call this week over skipper Mills, who will have a crucial fitness test on his injured hamstring on Wednesday. If he's declared fit, Robbie Fox could be the unlucky man to drop out of the 23, although he was one of Sydney's best in its Grand Final loss two years ago. McDonald (ankle) is set to be cleared to play, which will be a relief for the key forward after he was dropped for the 2022 decider. - Martin Smith