Check out the injury updates from the grand finalists.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McInerney
|Shoulder
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Season
|Updated: September 24, 2024
Early prognosis
McInerney put on a brave face at Tuesday's session as he watched teammates train alongside Brisbane's coaching staff. Bruce Reville, who has missed the past couple of weeks, will be available for selection - barring any last-minute mishaps - should the Lions come across a late injury. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|Season
|Jacob Konstanty
|Foot
|TBC
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|Test
|Callum Mills
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: September 24, 2024
Early prognosis
The Swans face a massive call this week over skipper Mills, who will have a crucial fitness test on his injured hamstring on Wednesday. If he's declared fit, Robbie Fox could be the unlucky man to drop out of the 23, although he was one of Sydney's best in its Grand Final loss two years ago. McDonald (ankle) is set to be cleared to play, which will be a relief for the key forward after he was dropped for the 2022 decider. - Martin Smith