Who's struggling, who's a test, check out the players from Sydney and Brisbane who are a little sore

Oscar McInerney during the Preliminary Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from the grand finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Oscar McInerney Shoulder Season Carter Michael Quad Season Updated: September 24, 2024

Early prognosis

McInerney put on a brave face at Tuesday's session as he watched teammates train alongside Brisbane's coaching staff. Bruce Reville, who has missed the past couple of weeks, will be available for selection - barring any last-minute mishaps - should the Lions come across a late injury. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller Back Season Will Edwards Leg Season Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC Logan McDonald Ankle Test Callum Mills Hamstring Test Updated: September 24, 2024

Early prognosis

The Swans face a massive call this week over skipper Mills, who will have a crucial fitness test on his injured hamstring on Wednesday. If he's declared fit, Robbie Fox could be the unlucky man to drop out of the 23, although he was one of Sydney's best in its Grand Final loss two years ago. McDonald (ankle) is set to be cleared to play, which will be a relief for the key forward after he was dropped for the 2022 decider. - Martin Smith