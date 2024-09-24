Brisbane's impressive recovery from a 2-5 start to the Grand Final has seen Chris Fagan given the nod from his peers at the AFLCA awards

Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2024 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has been named the AFL's top coach by his peers after leading the Lions to a second consecutive Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Fagan was on Tuesday named the AFL Coaches Association's Allan Jeans Senior Coach of the Year for the second time after resurrecting his team's season following a 2-5 start to the year.

The 2019 winner of the award, Fagan finished on 272 votes to be clear of Sydney's John Longmire (209) and Hawthorn's Sam Mitchell (161).

Members of the AFLCA vote for the award on a 3-2-1 basis, based on performances up until the preliminary finals and factoring in available resources and the talent on a list.

Fagan said the award is recognition for his coaching staff and footy boss Danny Daly, while he thanked the Lions for taking a punt on him eight years ago.

Chris Fagan ahead of the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Coaching is full of interesting and unique challenges but overall is an immensely rewarding job," he said.

"I'm thankful to the Brisbane Lions hierarchy for showing faith in an old bloke like me to be their senior coach eight years ago.

"It's been a fun ride and I'm very proud of the consistent club we have become.

"To be recognised by my peers in this way is something I didn't truly expect but it is something I'm very proud of."

In other awards, West Coast premiership coach John Worsfold was named the winner of the 2024 Neale Daniher Lifetime Achievement Award for his 388 games coached at the Eagles and Essendon.

Western Bulldogs backline coach Daniel Pratt was named Assistant of the Year for 2024, finishing ahead of North Melbourne's Jed Adcock and St Kilda's Corey Enright.

Development Coach of the Year went to North Melbourne's Michael Barlow, with St Kilda's Damian Carroll second place and Geelong's Nigel Lappin third.

Essendon assistant Dale Tapping was awarded the Career and Education Award, recognising him for furthering his coaching credentials through study and career development.

Allan Jeans Coach of the Year Award

2024 - Chris Fagan

2023 - Adam Kingsley

2022 - Craig McRae

2021 - Simon Goodwin

2020 - Ken Hinkley

2019 - Chris Fagan

2018 - Nathan Buckley

2017 - Damien Hardwick

2016 - Luke Beveridge

2015 - Luke Beveridge

2014 - John Longmire

2013 - Ken Hinkley

2012 - John Longmire

2011 - John Worsford

2010 - Michael Malthouse

2009 - Ross Lyon

2008 - Mark Thompson

2007 - Mark Thompson

2006 - John Worsfold

2005 - Neil Craig

2004 - Mark Williams

2003 - Paul Roos