Tom McCallum at Port Adelaide photo day ahead of the 2023 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has delisted former second-round pick Tom McCallum, who did not play a senior game in two years at the club.

McCallum was Port's first pick at the 2022 national draft, taken at pick 36. He is the Power's only pick in the first two rounds of the past two national drafts, with the club having instead been active in the trade space.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

The Tasmanian did not play a senior game in two seasons at the Power as he battled a series of injuries.

He played 30 games at SANFL level, averaging 10 disposals.

Learn More 01:26

"We thank Tom for his contribution to the club over the past two years," Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps said.

"He has dealt with some injury challenges over his time at the club but has shown patience and resilience.

"We wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career."

The news follows the retirements of Charlie Dixon and Trent McKenzie earlier this week.