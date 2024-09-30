The 2024 season delivered more thrillers than ever before

ANOTHER season, another record broken for the most thrillers after an enthralling 2024 campaign.

Brisbane's win over Sydney in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final was one-sided as the Lions ran rampant for an emphatic victory, but it wasn't a reflection of the season overall.

With 59 games decided by 10 points or less, this year set the record for most such finishes in VFL/AFL history, breaking the mark of 57 from just last year.

The introduction of Gather Round has made the past two seasons longer than ever before, but they have both smashed the previous best, which was 49 in 2014.

Another season of thrillers has highlighted just how tight the competition is.

Record in games decided

by 10 points or less in 2024 Port Adelaide 7-1 Collingwood 6-2-1 Greater Western Sydney 5-3 Brisbane 4-1-2 Essendon 4-1-2 Carlton 4-4 Richmond 2-2 West Coast 2-2 Geelong 3-4 Hawthorn 3-4 Melbourne 3-4 Gold Coast 2-3 North Melbourne 2-3 St Kilda 4-6 Sydney 2-4 Adelaide 2-1-5 Fremantle 1-1-4 Western Bulldogs 0-2



Having mastered close games under Craig McRae, Collingwood – last year's premier – had a good record in tight matches again, going 6-2-1 in matches decided by 10 points or less.

But the Magpies, who topped this stat last year, weren't the kings in this area in 2024.

That title belonged to Port Adelaide, which went an incredible 7-1 in such games, including winning seven on the trot.

Other clubs will be hoping improvement in close matches could lift them up the ladder next year.

Remarkably, the Western Bulldogs played in just two games decided by 10 points or less, losing both.

Fremantle will be left rueing an opportunity missed, having failed to reach September after winning just one of six close games, while Adelaide had a 2-1-5 record.

Minor premier Sydney, crushed in a Grand Final for the second time in three years, was 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or less.

Seasons with most matches decided by 10 points or less

59 – 2024

57 – 2023

49 – 2014

47 – 2019, 2021

45 – 2018

44 – 2017

43 – 2002

42 – 2010, 2013, 2022

Round 1: Lost to Gold Coast by six points

Round 5: Beat Carlton by two points

Round 6: Lost to Essendon by three points

Round 9: Drew with Brisbane

Round 10: Lost to Collingwood by four points

Round 13: Lost to Richmond by eight points

Round 19: Beat Essendon by two points

Round 21: Lost to Geelong by five points

Record: 2-1-5

Opening Round: Lost to Carlton by one point

Round 9: Drew with Adelaide

Round 16: Beat Melbourne by five points

Round 19: Beat Sydney by two points

Round 23: Lost to Collingwood by one point

Semi-final: Beat Greater Western Sydney by five points

Preliminary final: Beat Geelong by 10 points

Record: 4-1-2

Opening Round: Beat Brisbane by one point

Round 1: Beat Richmond by five points

Round 4: Beat Fremantle by 10 points

Round 5: Lost to Adelaide by two points

Round 8: Lost to Collingwood by six points

Round 9: Beat Melbourne by one point

Round 21: Lost to Collingwood by three points

Round 24: Lost to St Kilda by two points

Record: 4-4

Round 4: Beat Hawthorn by five points

Round 7: Drew with Essendon

Round 8: Beat Carlton by six points

Round 10: Beat Adelaide by four points

Round 11: Drew with Fremantle

Round 14: Beat North Melbourne by one point

Round 21: Beat Carlton by three points

Round 22: Lost to Sydney by three points

Round 23: Beat Brisbane by one point

Record: 6-2-1

Round 3: Beat St Kilda by four points

Round 6: Beat Adelaide by three points

Round 7: Drew with Collingwood

Round 8: Beat West Coast by six points

Round 19: Lost to Adelaide by two points

Round 21: Beat Fremantle by one point

Round 22: Lost to Gold Coast by one point

Record: 4-1-2

Round 4: Lost to Carlton by 10 points

Round 5: Lost to Port Adelaide by three points

Round 11: Drew with Collingwood

Round 16: Beat Sydney by one point

Round 21: Lost to Essendon by one point

Round 23: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by nine points

Record: 1-1-4

Round 1: Beat St Kilda by eight points

Round 4: Beat Western Bulldogs by four points

Round 8: Lost to Melbourne by eight points

Round 9: Lost to Port Adelaide by six points

Round 11: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by four points

Round 21: Beat Adelaide by five points

Preliminary final: Lost to Brisbane by 10 points

Record: 3-4

Round 1: Beat Adelaide by six points

Round 13: Lost to St Kilda by three points

Round 17: Lost to North Melbourne by four points

Round 21: Lost to West Coast by 10 points

Round 22: Beat Essendon by one point

Record: 2-3

Round 5: Beat St Kilda by one point

Round 11: Beat Geelong by four points

Round 13: Lost to Hawthorn by six points

Round 20: Beat Melbourne by two points

Round 21: Beat Hawthorn by two points

Round 23: Beat Fremantle by nine points

Qualifying final: Lost to Sydney by six points

Semi-final: Lost to Brisbane by five points

Record: 5-3

Round 4: Lost to Collingwood by five points

Round 8: Beat Western Bulldogs by seven points

Round 9: Beat St Kilda by five points

Round 10: Lost to Port Adelaide by one point

Round 13: Beat Greater Western Sydney by six points

Round 21: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by two points

Semi-final: Lost to Port Adelaide by three points

Record: 3-4

Round 3: Beat Port Adelaide by seven points

Round 8: Beat Geelong by eight points

Round 9: Lost to Carlton by one point

Round 15: Beat North Melbourne by three points

Round 16: Lost to Brisbane by five points

Round 20: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by two points

Round 22: Lost to Port Adelaide by two points

Record: 3-4

Round 13: Beat West Coast by nine points

Round 14: Lost to Collingwood by one point

Round 15: Lost to Melbourne by three points

Round 17: Beat Gold Coast by four points

Round 22: Lost to West Coast by five points

Record: 2-3

Round 3: Lost to Melbourne by seven points

Round 5: Beat Fremantle by three points

Round 7: Beat St Kilda by 10 points

Round 9: Beat Geelong by six points

Round 10: Beat Hawthorn by one point

Round 16: Beat St Kilda by two points

Round 22: Beat Melbourne by two points

Semi-final: Beat Hawthorn by three points

Record: 7-1

Round 1: Lost to Carlton by five points

Round 3: Beat Sydney by five points

Round 4: Lost to St Kilda by seven points

Round 13: Beat Adelaide by eight points

Record: 2-2

Round 1: Lost to Geelong by eight points

Round 3: Lost to Essendon by four points

Round 4: Beat Richmond by seven points

Round 5: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by one point

Round 7: Lost to Port Adelaide by 10 points

Round 9: Lost to Hawthorn by five points

Round 13: Beat Gold Coast by three points

Round 16: Lost to Port Adelaide by two points

Round 17: Beat Sydney by two points

Round 24: Beat Carlton by two points

Record: 4-6

Round 3: Lost to Richmond by five points

Round 16: Lost to Fremantle by one point

Round 17: Lost to St Kilda by two points

Round 19: Lost to Brisbane by two points

Round 22: Beat Collingwood by three points

Qualifying final: Beat Greater Western Sydney by six points

Record: 2-4

Round 8: Lost to Essendon by six points

Round 13: Lost to North Melbourne by nine points

Round 21: Beat Gold Coast by 10 points

Round 22: Beat North Melbourne by five points

Record: 2-2

Round 4: Lost to Geelong by four points

Round 8: Lost to Hawthorn by seven points

Record: 0-2