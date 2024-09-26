Former Bulldogs best and fairest announces his retirement after 199 games

Lachie Hunter in action during Melbourne's clash with North Melbourne in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE winger Lachie Hunter has called time on his career at the age of just 29 after 12 seasons across two clubs.

The former Western Bulldogs premiership player finishes on 199 games, with 26 of those in the red and blue after crossing over to the Demons at the end of the 2022 season.

Persistent calf issues limited him to just two senior games in 2024.

Hunter said he felt incredibly grateful for all he has achieved in the game, but his body was telling him it was time to hang up the boots.

Lachie Hunter in action during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've loved every moment of my time as an AFL player. I've given it my all and pushed my body to its absolute limit," Hunter said.

"While my mind is willing, my body is clearly telling me that it's time I move onto the next chapter in life.

"I'm incredibly proud of everything I've achieved throughout my career, and while the 2016 premiership will forever be a highlight, the friendships I've built across the journey are just as special.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my AFL career, in particular both the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne football clubs for giving me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream.

"The support I've received from family, friends, coaches, teammates and the fans has been incredible, and I can't thank them all enough.

Tory Dickson (left) celebrates a goal with Lachie Hunter during the 2016 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG. Picture: AFL Media

Melbourne footy manager Alan Richardson said Hunter's resilience and achievements was a testament ton his work ethic.

"Lachie should be extremely proud of what he has been able to achieve over a long period of time," Richardson said.

"To play 12 seasons is testament to Lachie's resilience and work ethic. It is a credit to him as a person that he can walk away from the game, content that he has given absolutely everything he can."

A father-son pick, Hunter was taken by the Bulldogs with pick No.49 in the 2012 draft. His father, Mark, played 130 games with the Dogs between 1988-1996.

Hunter was a member of the Bulldogs' 2016 premiership side and was crowned the club's best and fairest in 2018.

The veteran joins fellow Demons Ben Brown and Angus Brayshaw in hanging up the boots this season.