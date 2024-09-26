The judges for the 2024 Norm Smith Medal have been revealed

The AFL wishes to advise the judges for the 2024 Norm Smith Medal will be Jack Riewoldt (Fox, Chair), Riley Beveridge (AFL.com.au), Shaun Burgoyne (Channel Seven), Anna Harrington (AAP) and Rory Sloane (2024 Retiring Great, Adelaide Crows.

As a reminder to all media, the Norm Smith Medal cannot be shared between two players.

In the event of a tie, the tie is broken as follows:

- Number of three votes received

- Number of two votes received

- If still unbroken, votes cast by the Chairperson will break the tie