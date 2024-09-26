Katy Perry will perform her hit song 'Roar' during this year's Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment

Telstra's Brent Smart, Katy Perry and AFL CEO Andrew Dillon pose for a photo during a media opportunity on September 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

US POP singer Katy Perry will belt out her hit song 'Roar' at the Toyota AFL Grand Final, but don't expect her to barrack for Brisbane.

The star of this year's Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment insists she'll have no special allegiance towards Brisbane over Sydney when the two teams battle it out at the MCG on Saturday.

"You know I'm Switzerland," she said.

"What I'm still trying to get over is that Melbourne has 10 teams, and they're not here!"

Perry will perform a string of her biggest hits to the 100,000-strong crowd including 'I Kissed a Girl' with an Australian artist, rumoured to be Tina Arena, in one of her biggest shows since the 2015 Super Bowl.

It will be her second performance at the stadium following her 2020 Women's Cricket World Cup appearance, which she said was a huge adrenaline rush.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and Katy Perry during a media opportunity on September 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It'll be almost 10 years since I did something like this in the States, and to be able to do something like this again after so long, that doesn't always happen for an artist so I'm super stoked," she said.

The American tried her hand at Aussie slang and AFL references in a press conference peppered with "speccy" and "granny" after a run on the grass in heels practising handballs with AFLW stars.

"She was super bubbly," Swans star Chloe Molloy told AAP.

"You never think you're going to rub shoulders with someone like pop icon Katy Perry.

Sydney star Chloe Molloy takes a selfie with Katy Perry during a media opportunity on September 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"These are just the joys of football and how it brings people together."

Homegrown pop singer and elite swimmer Cody Simpson will perform the national anthem on Saturday and likened his nerves to those on the starting blocks at the pool.

"It's an immense honour, it's probably the ideal way to be able to come back to the stage," he said.

Katy Perry poses for a photo with the premiership cup during a media opportunity on September 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In other performances, Christine Anu will take to the stage alongside her daughter, and mad Swans fan, Zipporah for a special version of her most famous song 'My Island Home'.

"It's so great that it gets to feature in such a significant event as the Grand Final between two of my favourite teams, so I've already won," Anu said.

'Up There Cazaly' singer Mike Brady confirmed he'll once again perform his original hit, without a reference to late football legend Ron Barassi, in what he believes will be his 20th or 21st Grand Final appearance.

"I'm probably up for long service," he joked.