Players and coaches will now have an additional resource for support and guidance

Players run during a training session. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL AND AFLW players and coaches will now have access to a 24/7 mental health hotline that connects them with qualified mental health professionals anytime, anywhere.

The League has partnered with mental health and wellbeing service provider Converge to enhance the existing support the AFL and AFL Players Association provides.

AFL STATEMENT AFL introduces industry-first mental health helpline

1300 PLAY ON is an industry-first dedicated 24/7 mental healthcare tool that empowers players and coaches to find the right support at the right time, not just in a crisis, but support for performance, relationships and life challenges.

Across the past 18 months, there has been a spike in the number of players taking extended breaks from the game to deal with personal challenges.

Gold Coast recruit Jamarra Ugle-Hagan missed the entire 2025 season, Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill has been granted a leave of absence to start the year, Geelong star Tyson Stengle spent part of the pre-season away from the club and James Harmes retired in February.

And it's not just players.

Coaches have also stepped away from the program across the pre-season to mitigate against burnout. Two-time premiership Cats coach Chris Scott took an extended break over the summer, while 2023 Collingwood premiership coach Craig McRae was away for the January block of training. Both have spoken about the challenging demands of the job and the desire for their staff to take more leave to remain mentally fresh.

Chris Scott and Craig McRae shake hands during Geelong's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Dr Kate Hall, the AFL's Head of Mental Health and Wellbeing, said the new initiative was an essential added resource to what the League already provides players and coaches across both the AFL and AFLW competitions.

"Our team spent last year mapping the club-based and specialist mental healthcare services available across our industry and made a commitment to achieve a stepped care model for players – a first for the sports industry," Dr Hall said.

"This model recognises that mental health exists on a continuum and that early, timely, and coordinated support improves both wellbeing and performance, whilst also providing a safety net through crisis support. The Roadmap also acknowledges the AFL's commitment to the social and emotional wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and the provision of culturally responsive mental healthcare.

"We identified a need for a 24/7 accessible service that can meet the needs of players and coaches wherever they fall on this continuum, leading to the creation of PLAY ON.

The AFL's head of mental health and wellbeing, Dr Kate Hall, at a media conference on April 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"This service, in addition to the existing support networks through our partnership with Converge, help us meet our commitment to our players for trusted, expert, accessible on demand support. Anywhere. Any time."

Converge has a longstanding partnership with the League supporting the mental health and wellbeing of not just AFL, club and Marvel Stadium staff but also their families, facilitating counselling, clinical mental health care and crisis support.

AFLCA CEO Alistair Nicholson welcomed the increased support for the coaches, given the pressure of the role and the lack of job security.

"The AFLCA is pleased to support such an important industry initiative and provide vital mental health and wellbeing services for our members," Nicholson said.

"Coaching can be a high-pressure job in a high-stakes environment, so the more quality support we can offer our people the better served they will be in their roles."

Click here to read the AFL and AFL Mental Healthcare Roadmap (pdf).