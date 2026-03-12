There are plenty of must-have players left to pick in AFL Fantasy Classic

Luke Davies-Uniacke poses for a photo during North Melbourne's official team photo day on February 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MOST selected player is off the board and a couple of other popular players fired, but if you missed the Thursday night game, you can still pick an elite team in Classic.

Simply, you can still pick a pretty sweet line-up without any Blues or Tigers.

The rules are the same; select 30 players under the $18.3 million salary cap.

Teams were announced on Thursday night. Check the green icons with the thumbs up so you know they're playing. Any players deemed uncertain as they were on the extended bench for Sunday games have an orange icon with a question mark. Check back after 5pm AEDT as the Sunday squads are trimmed to their 23s.

Now, we won't sugarcoat it. You've missed a couple of gun Fantasy options.

Carlton's second-gamer Jagga Smith dominated with 99 points. He's a must-have and while you can't pick him now, he would be a priority to grab next week.

Sam Grlj is another that will be a fantastic cash cow. The Tiger scored 90 points.

While it would be nice to have Sam Walsh pumping out 10 points, there are a range of premium options that could make your squad in his place from the remaining eight games.

Sam Walsh runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against Richmond in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

You have two trades to use next week, so maybe prioritise the Blue or Tiger you missed.

The below squad has $28,000 in the bank.

