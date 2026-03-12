Matthew Nicks, Justin Longmuir, Steven King and Alastair Clarkson. Pictures: AFL Photos

FOOTY is already underway, but the season properly kicks up a gear this weekend with all 18 teams involved.

Over the past few months, AFL.com.au sat down with your coach for an in-depth discussion about the summer training block and what is to come in season 2026.

Take a look below to listen to what your coach had to say ahead of the season, or follow the Your Coach podcast feed wherever you get your podcasts.

Editor's note: These interviews were conducted across February and March so some references may have dated

32:17

Why Craig McRae wants a Brownlow rethink, his hopes for GF hero

Damian Barrett goes head-to-head with Collingwood coach Craig McRae on Nick Daicos, the Brownlow, Bobby Hill’s future and coach burnout

27:11

Brad Scott on Merrett’s return, avoiding injury disaster, youngsters to watch

Essendon senior coach Brad Scott talks to AFL.com.au’s Cal Twomey about Zach Merrett’s tumultuous off-season, the Bombers’ summer reset and a changing of the leadership guard at the Bombers

AFL.com.au was unable to secure an interview with Geelong coach Chris Scott before the start of the season.

34:17

Ross Lyon on Saints' cash splash, Fagan's dig, King's future

Watch the full in-depth interview between St Kilda coach Ross Lyon and AFL.com.au’s Damian Barrett as the Saints gear up for 2026 after a massive off-season

AFL.com.au was unable to secure an interview with Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge before the start of the season.