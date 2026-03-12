The team at AFL.com.au sat down with your senior coach for an in-depth look at the year ahead

Matthew Nicks, Justin Longmuir, Steven King and Alastair Clarkson. Pictures: AFL Photos

FOOTY is already underway, but the season properly kicks up a gear this weekend with all 18 teams involved.

Over the past few months, AFL.com.au sat down with your coach for an in-depth discussion about the summer training block and what is to come in season 2026.

Take a look below to listen to what your coach had to say ahead of the season, or follow the Your Coach podcast feed wherever you get your podcasts.

Editor's note: These interviews were conducted across February and March so some references may have dated

Learn More 32:17

Learn More 27:11

AFL.com.au was unable to secure an interview with Geelong coach Chris Scott before the start of the season.

Learn More 34:17

AFL.com.au was unable to secure an interview with Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge before the start of the season.