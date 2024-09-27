How much have Sydney and Brisbane evolved since their most recent Grand Final defeats? Nathan Schmook looks at the teams

Will Ashcroft (L) after Brisbane's 2023 GF loss; and Lance Franklin and Paddy McCartin after Sydney's 2022 GF loss. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY and Brisbane might well call them the difference makers – the 13 players who will line up on Saturday after missing their club's most recent Grand Final losses, hoping to flip the script this time around.

Both the Swans and Lions have needed to evolve in the time that has passed since the 2022 and 2023 deciders, and they will find out on Saturday if they have made the right tweaks to take the next step.

The group of 13 is made up of six Brisbane players who missed last year's heartbreaking loss to Collingwood, and seven Swans who were not involved in 2022's heavy defeat to Geelong at the MCG.

It is a group that includes stars on both sides, young talent that has emerged quickly in the last 12 months, and role players who were heartbroken last time but have enjoyed better circumstances this year.

All have the potential to be difference makers when their team tries to go one step further on Saturday.

Midfielder Will Ashcroft headlines Brisbane's group of six inclusions to the 2023 team, with the young star getting his chance after returning from an ACL injury in round 16 and playing every game since.

Then there is key defender Jack Payne, who played 23 games last year as a key pillar in defence but injured his ankle in the opening final and watched on from the sidelines through September.

The Lions have also turned to youth this season in a bid to improve, with forwards Kai Lohmann and Logan Morris giving them an attacking spark that could prove critical at the MCG.

Lohmann played six games last year and started this season in the VFL but has become a potential game-breaker, while Morris has exceeded all expectations after being drafted at the end of last season with pick No.31 in the National Draft.

They've combined for nine important goals through the finals and shape as players who will have big moments there for the taking on Saturday.

Kai Lohmann and Logan Morris after the R14 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba on June 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Defender Noah Answerth, who missed last year with a shoulder injury and had doubts whether he would play again, is there alongside ruckman Darcy Fort, who plays just his third game for the season as Oscar McInerney's replacement.

The quality going out of the team is significant, with McInerney joined on the sidelines by Kiddy Coleman, Lincoln McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner, who are all recovering from knee reconstructions. Midfielders Deven Robertson and Jarryd Lyons are also missing from the 2023 team.

The Swans' seven inclusions since the 2022 Grand Final are headlined by ruckman Brodie Grundy, who has every right to be labelled a difference maker after the improvement he has sparked in the midfielders around him.

Young key forward Logan McDonald, who was dropped ahead of the 2022 decider, and the overlooked Joel Amartey are there in the place of 2022 key forwards Lance Franklin and Sam Reid.

Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey celebrate a goal during the R17 match between Sydney and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

McDonald and Amartey combined for five goals in the preliminary final win against Port Adelaide and could be the difference on Saturday after the Swans got only one goal out of a key forward in the 2022 Grand Final.

Recruited from Melbourne ahead of this season, James Jordon could ensure an opposition player isn't the difference on Saturday.

An effective job on Dayne Zorko, Lachie Neale, or even Ashcroft would go a long way to helping the Swans, who would remember the impact of Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield and Norm Smith medallist Isaac Smith in 2023.

Lewis Melican has put injuries behind him and is a reliable key defender in this Grand Final team, with half-back Matt Roberts a new inclusion since 2022 who has the potential to play a key role.

Harry Cunningham missed a game late in 2022 due to COVID and couldn't break his way back in for the Grand Final, but he is now one of Sydney's seven changes for 2024 as the Swans and Lions put their faith in then difference makers.

2023 Lions: 17 players from the Grand Final side

OUT: Kiddy Coleman, Lincoln McCarthy, Deven Robertson, Jarryd Lyons, Darcy Gardiner, Oscar McInerney

IN: Noah Answerth, Will Ashcroft, Kai Lohmann, Logan Morris, Jack Payne, Darcy Fort

2022 Swans: 16 players from the Grand Final side

OUT: Dylan Stephens, Ryan Clarke, Sam Reid, Lance Franklin, Tom Hickey, Paddy McCartin, Callum Mills

IN: Brodie Grundy, Logan McDonald, Harry Cunningham, James Jordon, Matt Roberts, Joel Amartey, Lewis Melican