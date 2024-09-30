The coaches' votes for the Grand Final are in with Lachie Neale earning enough votes to secure another major award

Lachie Neale celebrates Brisbane's Toyota AFL Grand Final win over Sydney on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Lachie Neale has added the Gary Ayres Award to his glittering CV after being crowned the best player of the 2024 finals series by the coaches.

Neale polled 13.5 votes from the coaches for his influential performance in the Lions' 60-point thrashing of Sydney in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final.

With Grand Final votes receiving a 1.5 times loading, Neale won the award with 26.5 votes, beating out the Swans' Isaac Heeney on 20 votes and Lion Will Ashcroft on 18.5.

Neale, a two-time Brownlow medallist, four-time All-Australian and now a premiership captain, finished second to Ashcroft in voting for the Norm Smith Medal.

The gun midfielder had 35 disposals and nine clearances in the Lions' thrashing of the Swans.

Neale is the first Brisbane player to win the Gary Ayres Award.

His feat is made even more impressive by the fact he has played the past couple of months with a heel injury.

Neale had 27 touches and nine clearances in Brisbane's elimination final win over Carlton, and 31 and 12 against Geelong in the preliminary final, before his fine performance in the decider.

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Sydney v Brisbane

13.5 Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

13.5 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

7.5 Callum Ah Chee (Brisbane)

6.0 Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

3.0 Brandon Starcevich (Brisbane)

1.5 Joe Daniher (Brisbane)

Leaderboard

26.5 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

20 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

18.5 Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

15 Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

15 Dayne Zorko (Brisbane)

12.5 Callum Ah Chee (Brisbane)

10 Jase Burgoyne (Port Adelaide)

10 Max Holmes (Geelong)

9 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

7 Tom Green (Greater Western Sydney)

7 Jesse Hogan (Greater Western Sydney)

7 Shaun Mannagh (Geelong)

6 Oliver Florent (Sydney)

6 Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

6 Cameron Rayner (Brisbane)

6 James Sicily (Hawthorn)

6 Chad Warner (Sydney)

5 Jarrod Berry (Brisbane)

5 Ryan Lester (Brisbane)

5 Jake Lloyd (Sydney)

5 Jordon Sweet (Port Adelaide)

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

2023 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

2024 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)