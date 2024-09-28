Will Ashcroft has won the Norm Smith Medal

Norm Smith Medal winner Will Ashcroft poses for a photo after Brisbane's win over Sydney in the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Will Ashcroft entered the game with premiership glory in his genes and on Saturday became the youngest Norm Smith medallist of the AFL era when he won the famous medal as a 20-year-old.

The clean and skilful midfielder produced a remarkable performance on the biggest stage to turbo-charge his career and legacy as a young star just 13 games since returning from an ACL injury.

Ashcroft, who was supreme in the midfield with 30 disposals, five clearances and six inside 50s, was awarded the medal with 14 votes, ahead of co-captain Lachie Neale (eight), with Callum Ah Chee (seven) and Kai Lohmann (one) also receiving votes.

Learn More 00:34

The signature moment of his performance came halfway through the third quarter as he hit the ball at pace from a stoppage inside 50 and snapped a goal on his right foot, highlighting the supreme skill he entered the AFL with and has taken all the way to the big stage.

SWANS v LIONS Full Grand Final match coverage and stats

That highlight was paired with effectiveness and creativity with his disposals and outstanding consistency, winning the ball across the game to be a constant factor in the Lions' midfield domination.

It capped a stunning and dramatic two-year introduction to the AFL, which included an ACL reconstruction late in his first season that ruled him out until round 16 this year.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:32 Full post-match, Grand Final: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after their Grand Final against Brisbane

03:55 Ashcroft makes history as second youngest Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft delivers a stunning performance on the big stage to become the youngest Norm Smith medallist of the AFL era

07:21 Highlights: Sydney v Brisbane The Swans and Lions clash in the Grand Final

00:47 Pride surrounds Joe after special goal A host of Lions pile on Joe Daniher after the key forward earns a late major

00:46 Lohmann of the hour: Kai’s killer fourth Kai Lohmann caps off an outstanding day with an eye-catching mark and finish to snare goal number four

00:34 Gun Swans sink pair of consolation goals Luke Parker and Chad Warner drill back-to-back beauties to give the Swans faithful a couple to cheer

00:39 Rayner rises for sizzling speccy Cam Rayner reels in a super mark and makes no mistake with the finish

00:34 Ashcroft crafts magic in Brisbane’s big party Lions young gun Will Ashcroft conjures a special snap as his side piles on more pain

01:37 GF sprint: Pie pips Saint in photo finish Collingwood’s Beau McCreery is declared the winner of the 2024 Gatorade Grand Final Sprint after just edging out Darcy Wilson at the line

00:48 Don’t worry, be Hippy: Eric's epic shot Eric Hipwood even stuns himself with this ridiculous finish from the boundary as the Lions run riot

00:51 The greatest Lohmann: Kai’s dazzling double Kai Lohmann catches fire in the first term with back-to-back goals to ignite the Lions

00:38 Swans erupt after Hayward’s huge opener Will Hayward shows his usual class around the goals to snare the opening major of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

17:57 ‘G roars for electrifying Katy Perry performance All the action from Katy Perry’s spectacular pre-game show in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

A faultless recovery from the young star meant he could be brought back into the team for a finals charge, proving to be the difference maker in the run to September and in four finals wins.

The Lions were losing grand finalists in 2023 without Ashcroft, whose father Marcus is a three-time premiership-winning Lion, and he was the difference maker on Saturday as the club made amends for its loss 12 months ago.

Norm Smith votes

14 – Will Ashcroft, Brisbane Lions – 33332

8 – Lachie Neale, Brisbane Lions – 3221

7 – Callum Ah Chee, Brisbane Lions – 22111

1 – Kai Lohmann, Brisbane Lions – 1

Judges votes (3, 2, 1):



Jack Riewoldt (Chair) – Will Ashcroft, Callum Ah Chee, Lachie Neale

Riley Beveridge (AFL.com.au) – Lachie Neale, Will Ashcroft, Callum Ah Chee

Shaun Burgoyne (Channel Seven) Will Ashcroft, Lachie Neale, Callum Ah Chee

Anna Harrington (AAP) – Will Ashcroft, Lachie Neale, Callum Ah Chee

Rory Sloane (2024 retiring great, Adelaide) Will Ashcroft, Callum Ah Chee, Kai Lohmann