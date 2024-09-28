BRISBANE midfielder Will Ashcroft entered the game with premiership glory in his genes and on Saturday became the youngest Norm Smith medallist of the AFL era when he won the famous medal as a 20-year-old.
The clean and skilful midfielder produced a remarkable performance on the biggest stage to turbo-charge his career and legacy as a young star just 13 games since returning from an ACL injury.
Ashcroft, who was supreme in the midfield with 30 disposals, five clearances and six inside 50s, was awarded the medal with 14 votes, ahead of co-captain Lachie Neale (eight), with Callum Ah Chee (seven) and Kai Lohmann (one) also receiving votes.
The signature moment of his performance came halfway through the third quarter as he hit the ball at pace from a stoppage inside 50 and snapped a goal on his right foot, highlighting the supreme skill he entered the AFL with and has taken all the way to the big stage.
That highlight was paired with effectiveness and creativity with his disposals and outstanding consistency, winning the ball across the game to be a constant factor in the Lions' midfield domination.
It capped a stunning and dramatic two-year introduction to the AFL, which included an ACL reconstruction late in his first season that ruled him out until round 16 this year.
A faultless recovery from the young star meant he could be brought back into the team for a finals charge, proving to be the difference maker in the run to September and in four finals wins.
The Lions were losing grand finalists in 2023 without Ashcroft, whose father Marcus is a three-time premiership-winning Lion, and he was the difference maker on Saturday as the club made amends for its loss 12 months ago.
Norm Smith votes
14 – Will Ashcroft, Brisbane Lions – 33332
8 – Lachie Neale, Brisbane Lions – 3221
7 – Callum Ah Chee, Brisbane Lions – 22111
1 – Kai Lohmann, Brisbane Lions – 1
Judges votes (3, 2, 1):
Jack Riewoldt (Chair) – Will Ashcroft, Callum Ah Chee, Lachie Neale
Riley Beveridge (AFL.com.au) – Lachie Neale, Will Ashcroft, Callum Ah Chee
Shaun Burgoyne (Channel Seven) Will Ashcroft, Lachie Neale, Callum Ah Chee
Anna Harrington (AAP) – Will Ashcroft, Lachie Neale, Callum Ah Chee
Rory Sloane (2024 retiring great, Adelaide) Will Ashcroft, Callum Ah Chee, Kai Lohmann