Great goals, big grabs, the decisions that swung the game: We look at the big stories from the 2024 Grand Final

Joe Daniher during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2024 Grand Final delivered on the biggest stage. We look at the 10 talking points to take from the game.

Cam's colossal climb



After a relatively quiet first half, Cam Rayner had his Grand Final moment late in the third quarter with a towering pack mark close to Brisbane's goal. Joe Daniher launched the ball from well outside 50, and Rayner, from four players deep, sat on shoulders to pull down a speccy. He went back and slotted the around-the-corner snap from close range to complete a memorable moment.

Swans get it wrong at selection, again

The selection focus all week had been on Sydney’s decision to overlook Callum Mills due to the hamstring strain he suffered 18 days ago, yet it was the call to play Logan McDonald that backfired. Like Sam Reid in 2022, McDonald sustained an injury in the preliminary final and struggled to cover the ground in the first half of a Grand Final. McDonald was subbed at the start of the third quarter after touching the ball once. After making the hard call on the captain, the decision to pick a hampered McDonald didn’t work.

Kai starts the fire in the first half

Kai Lohmann reached half-time as one of the best players on the ground after kicking three goals in 20 minutes of game time either side of quarter-time. After some wasteful moments from Sydney close to goal, Lohmann kicked his third goal five minutes into the second quarter after a coast-to-coast moment that started with Lachie Neale. The dual Brownlow Medallist swept out of defence, took three bounces before handing off to Zac Bailey who ran the ball up the wing and found the blond bombshell, who nailed his third on the run at the city end.

Hipwood magic from Harmes' pocket

We will see this goal on repeat for weeks and years to come. From the same spot of the MCG that Wayne Harmes made famous in 1979. Eric Hipwood danced around Dane Rampe almost on the paint, then drilled a drop punt from the tightest angle possible to pile the pain on Sydney just before half-time. He then unleashed the same celebration as Jason Akermanis against Geelong in 2005, with one hand on his head and the other over his aghast mouth. In the space of a quarter, the Lions landed a flurry of blows to end the game by the main break after kicking seven goals to one.

Katy Perry rocks the 'G



A big-time performer for the biggest stage in Australian sport, and Katy Perry didn't let anybody down. Belting out a montage of her classic hits in a continuous 15-minute performance, the American pop icon played everything from Roar to I Kissed a Girl – with Australia's own Tina Arena alongside her, and ultimately Firework as her final hit. She'll be a tough act to follow in 2025.

Big Joe gives us everything



As he has throughout his 204-game career, Joe Daniher gave us a bit of everything. Starting off with some early misses, which included one from nearly the goal line in the second quarter, he was still one of the most influential players on the ground with his 2.4 from 16 disposals that included eight marks and four clearances when he relieved Darcy Fort in the ruck. However, he saved his best for last with a clever goal from the right forward pocket. Amid speculation on his future, Daniher was mobbed by a dozen teammates despite the game being effectively over. It was a touching moment from the Lions.

Swans' cruel finish to standout season



After producing two brilliant finals to start September with two ten-vote performances against Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide, Isaac Heeney arrived at the MCG one performance away from one of the best finals campaigns ever. But it ended with Heeney’s head in his hands midway through the fourth quarter after suffering a leg injury. Sydney had four All-Austalians in 2024 – Nick Blakey, Errol Gulden, Chad Warner and Heeney – but none could atone for 2022.

Isaac Heeney during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The biggest cheer for 'Fages'



There was a lot to celebrate for Brisbane fans, but a cheer as loud as any came just moments from the final siren when the cameras panned to a shot of Brisbane coach Chris Fagan with his players on the boundary line. Flashing up on the MCG screens, the hefty Lions supporter base let out an almighty roar for their coach, who, wondering what the commotion was, glanced up to see his face on the screen.

Lachie Neale and Chris Fagan after the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Another bad bounce in front of Ponsford Stand



In the opposite pocket to the one that still keeps Stephen Milne awake at night, Tom McCartin’s desperation in the goal square saved a Joe Daniher goal. The ball looked like heading out of bounds when Eric Hipwood sprayed a snap from 45m, but it bounced back acutely to almost result in a goal. The decision was sent to the Arc. No goal, but they would come.

Joe Daniher attempts to score during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Scrambling Swans switching Jordon



Coming into the contest as Sydney's designated shut-down player, the role of James Jordon was always going to be a fascinating one. Starting on Dayne Zorko, the 2021 Melbourne premiership player did a reasonable job in the first term, but with Hugh McCluggage running riot and arguably the game's best player, John Longmire moved Jordan across to the former No.3 pick in the second term. While keeping McCluggage quiet, Zorko started to have an influence and finished the third highest possession-winner for the Lions.