From Joel Amartey to Chad Warner, we assess each of Sydney's players in the 2024 Grand Final

Isaac Heeney is tackled by Hugh McCluggage during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After leading the competition all year, Sydney's season didn't finish as John Longmire would have planned. We rate every Swan from the 2024 Grand Final.

SWANS v LIONS Full Grand Final match coverage and stats



Learn More 07:21

Joel Amartey – 2

Had two strong moments in the contest early, but was relatively unsighted after the fact. Often forced to compete in an outnumber, so his job was tough, but he couldn't find a way to bring a presence up forward.

Nick Blakey – 4

Had some strong moments running through the corridor, but was beaten too often in the defensive one-on-one and was limited in the attacking run that the Swans rely so heavily on.

Nick Blakey during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Braeden Campbell – 5

Was the substitute, brought on for Logan McDonald in the third quarter, and did what he could with the situation he was faced with. Ran hard, looked clean, worked defensively, made his time on the field count.

Harry Cunningham – 5

Played on Charlie Cameron for the duration and held his own. Conceded one goal from the dangerous forward, while recording eight disposals and three intercepts of his own. Was in a backline that was disorganised, but kept his own backyard in order.

Ollie Florent – 3

Was caught out early in the Kai Lohmann matchup, and had a hard time working back into the game from there. Lacked his characteristic dash and power from the back half and, although he recorded an equal team-high 24 disposals, was ineffectual for the most part.

Oliver Florent is tackled during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Robbie Fox – 6

Looked clean and composed across the field as he was used in various roles throughout the game. Finished the day with 21 disposals, six marks, and a goal in a performance for which he can hold his head high.

Brodie Grundy – 3

Failed to make the most of his matchup against Darcy Fort. With Oscar McInerny out with injury, it was Grundy's game to win, and although his 35 hitouts and seven clearances on the stat sheet might tell one story, he struggled to provide Sydney an aerial presence around the ground when it mattered.

Brodie Grundy is tackled by Cam Rayner during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Errol Gulden – 5

Had a hard time finding any space or time from his position on the wing, but worked into it as time wore on. Worked hard for his 24 disposals, six inside 50s, and five intercept possessions, but couldn't be the big-game player the Swans needed.

Will Hayward – 3

Started brightly but faded fast. Got sucked up to the contest too often, and beaten back inside 50 by his direct opponent. Had just one score involvement for the game – his own goal – and failed to lay a tackle inside 50.

Learn More 00:38

Isaac Heeney – 4

Well held and unable to rise when the Swans needed him most. Struggled to get his hands on the footy around the contest, and then had some nervous moments with ball in hand inside 50. Kicked a goal late.

James Jordon – 6

Started with the role on Dayne Zorko as was expected, but then had to turn his attention to Hugh McCluggage through the midfield after the first break. Held his own, and dulled McCluggage's impact.

James Jordon is tackled by Josh Dunkley during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jake Lloyd – 3

Played largely on the wing. Wasn't able to impact in attack, but was also beaten defensively as the Lions carved up the ground. Had 19 disposals, but they were largely as the Swans attempted to work the ball across the half-back line, unable to create any dangerous rebound.

Tom McCartin – 4

Was forced to mark Joe Daniher deep in defence, and worked exceptionally hard, but wasn't able to contend with the speed and precision with which the Lions were sending the ball forward.

Tom McCartin after the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Logan McDonald – 1

Had one disposal – a shot on goal that fell short – before being subbed out of the game in the third quarter. Was struggling both with an ankle injury picked up in last week's preliminary final, as well as the lack of supply coming inside 50.

Justin McInerney – 3

Largely unsighted. Couldn't bring his eye-catching run and piercing kick from the wing. Had a hard time breaking through Brisbane's impressive pressure game, and ultimately finished with 10 disposals for the day.

Justin McInerney during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hayden McLean – 5

Provided Sydney with a presence in the ruck when he rolled through the middle, and competed in the air. Unfortunately he couldn't make the most of his chances in front of goal, but a clean gather inside 50 to set up an early goal earns him the five.

Lewis Melican – 6

Similarly to McCartin, he did his job but was well and truly up against it with the way Brisbane was moving the ball forward. Had five intercepts and took two contested marks for the game, and used his six disposals at 100 per cent efficiency.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:32 Full post-match, Grand Final: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after their Grand Final against Brisbane

03:55 Ashcroft makes history as second youngest Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft delivers a stunning performance on the big stage to become the youngest Norm Smith medallist of the AFL era

07:21 Highlights: Sydney v Brisbane The Swans and Lions clash in the Grand Final

00:47 Pride surrounds Joe after special goal A host of Lions pile on Joe Daniher after the key forward earns a late major

00:46 Lohmann of the hour: Kai’s killer fourth Kai Lohmann caps off an outstanding day with an eye-catching mark and finish to snare goal number four

00:34 Gun Swans sink pair of consolation goals Luke Parker and Chad Warner drill back-to-back beauties to give the Swans faithful a couple to cheer

00:39 Rayner rises for sizzling speccy Cam Rayner reels in a super mark and makes no mistake with the finish

00:34 Ashcroft crafts magic in Brisbane’s big party Lions young gun Will Ashcroft conjures a special snap as his side piles on more pain

01:37 GF sprint: Pie pips Saint in photo finish Collingwood’s Beau McCreery is declared the winner of the 2024 Gatorade Grand Final Sprint after just edging out Darcy Wilson at the line

00:48 Don’t worry, be Hippy: Eric's epic shot Eric Hipwood even stuns himself with this ridiculous finish from the boundary as the Lions run riot

00:51 The greatest Lohmann: Kai’s dazzling double Kai Lohmann catches fire in the first term with back-to-back goals to ignite the Lions

00:38 Swans erupt after Hayward’s huge opener Will Hayward shows his usual class around the goals to snare the opening major of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

17:57 ‘G roars for electrifying Katy Perry performance All the action from Katy Perry’s spectacular pre-game show in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Tom Papley – 3

Save for an early goal, he was soundly beaten by Brandon Starcevich. Lacked the craft and speed inside 50 to beat his bigger Lions' opponents, and let that take him out of the game. Had a brief patch of energy to open the third term, but that was quickly quashed.

Tom Papley during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Parker – 5

Started forward before being injected into the midfield in the second half. Never stopped working, kicked a team-high three goals and laid six tackles – the most of any Swan. Put his body on the line, but didn't have enough support around him.

Learn More 00:34

Dane Rampe – 3

Couldn't contain Lions upstart Logan Morris, and struggled to win one-on-ones. Was caught out on several occasions, with Lions forwards sidestepping him or outmarking him to hit the scoreboard, with none more devastating than Eric Hipwood's second quarter goal from the boundary.

Matt Roberts – 2

Seemed overawed by the occasion, as one of just four Swans playing in his first Grand Final. Was part of a small defender group that allowed Kai Lohmann and Callum Ah Chee to get off the chain.

James Rowbottom – 8

Far and away Sydney's best player. Competed hard in the contest, initially tasked with slowing Lachie Neale, and then given some latitude as the Swans attempted to gather some control around stoppage. Never dropped his head, and finished with 19 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal.

James Rowbottom during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Chad Warner – 5

Lifted late when the game was done, but struggled to have an impact when it was up for grabs. Finished with 21 disposals and a goal, but it was too little, too late.