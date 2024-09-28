From Callum Ah Chee to Dayne Zorko, we assess each of Brisbane's players

Kai Lohmann celebrates kicking a goal during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS a simply supreme performance from Brisbane from the opening bounce, knocking off the most consistent team of the season, with a number of players putting up their hand for best-on-ground honours.

Callum Ah Chee – 9

Simply superb performance from the hard-running half-forward, with the Swans having no answer for his power in the forward half. Kicked four goals from 14 disposals, directly setting up Kai Lohmann for the team's first of the match, and having a hand in 11 scores in total.

Harris Andrews – 8

Set the tone from the opening bounce with a very composed first term, providing a calming presence across the backline. Sydney sent Luke Parker to him early to try and give him something to think about, but Andrews wasn't flustered. Took 10 marks in his 16 touches, and rushed a behind at the start of the third term to put down any hopes of a Sydney fightback.

Noah Answerth – 6

Did his job early against a hobbled Logan McDonald. Took a very brave intercept mark, running back with the flight on the wing in the second quarter. Finished with 15 disposals and six score involvements, pushing high up the field when required.

Will Ashcroft – 9

The Norm Smith medallist was pure class from the first to final siren, and his speed around the contest caught the Swans napping time and time again. Had sharp hands in the stoppage, loved a give-and-go, and capped off his fantastic game with a shark and snapped goal, pushing the margin out to 54. Had 30 touches and five clearances.

Zac Bailey – 7

Wasn't one of his busiest games, but Bailey stood up when it counted with 17 and seven marks. Showed plenty of strength at the contest when required. His combination of power and speed, deadly. Highlight was a don't argue on the much taller Nick Blakey, spin and pin-point pass inside 50 to Josh Dunkley in the third term.

Jarrod Berry – 8

Was one of the architects of the thumping victory, showing plenty of creativity and control on the wing. Knew just when to chip the ball around (20 and 10 marks), and when to pull the trigger and when to kickstart the quick play to head inside 50. Took a nice intercept mark on the 50 and kicked truly in the second.

Jarrod Berry during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Cameron – 7

There was an awfully lot going on for Charlie, and it was a real mixed bag of a game. His good was superb, laying a fierce tackle on Chad Warner to set the tone at the start of the game, but missed two gimmies from directly in front. Did manage to kick truly in the first term, bowing to the crowd in celebration.

Joe Daniher – 8

If this is it, what a game to bow out on. A true Joe Daniher classic. Kicked 2.4 – including a pearler to finish the game, celebrating with the crowd before being mobbed by teammates – and was more than handy as the relief ruck. Had four clearances of his own, straight out of the middle and into the waiting hands of teammates inside 50. A surprise highlight was a run-down tackle on speedster Errol Gulden in the third term.

Josh Dunkley – 8

A tough-as-nails performance. Completely shut down (an albeit hampered) Isaac Heeney early in the game, limiting the superstar's impact. Took a sharp mark while bending backwards in the first term on the wing, and dove low to rip the ball out of a contest in the second to set up a Logan Morris shot. Had 21 touches and 12 tackles.

Jaspa Fletcher – 7

Did what he needed to do, after first lining up next to Errol Gulden on the wing. Was a key linking player on the field, running hard from arc to arc. Had 18 touches and 425m gained.

Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher celebrate with the premiership cup after Brisbane's Grand Final win over Sydney at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Darcy Fort – 6

Wasn't overawed on the big stage despite his limited senior football in recent years. Ripped the ball out of the middle to set up Kai Lohmann's second goal in the first term, finishing with 20 hitouts and four clearances. Was a strong chance of re-dislocating Oscar McInernery's shoulder when he charge-cuddled him on the siren.

Eric Hipwood – 7

Produced the moment of the match, what Dwayne Russell christened on SEN as a "hippy hippy shake" when he shimmied, fell over and kicked truly from the boundary. Was his sole goal from nine touches, but was a nice linking figure at centre-half forward. Had another moment of brilliance when he whacked the ball back over his head to Will Ashcroft at the start of the third.

Ryan Lester – 7

Had a shaky start to the game, caught holding the ball and telling the umpire he couldn't hear the call, and a couple of skewy kicks. But built into the game beautifully, coming off his man to intercept and laid a big tackle in the third term as the Swans were charging. Finished with 11 marks.

Kai Lohmann – 8

What a big-game performance. Set the tone from the first quarter, and kicked three goals in the first half. Should have his own highlights package from the match, such was the impact of the sparky small forward. Took a few stunning marks and kicked four for the game.

Hugh McCluggage – 7

A victim of his own brilliance. First quarter was a 10, given his creativity and beautiful kicking (including one that scythed through the ground to eventually set up the first goal). But John Longmire was having none of that, with James Jordon sitting on McCluggage for the remainder of the game. Still had 21 and three clearances.

Conor McKenna – 2 (substitute)

Got 10 minutes of game time and three touches in the final quarter after spending most of the match as substitute, and becomes the fourth Irish player to win an AFL flag.

Logan Morris – 6

Barely sighted in the first quarter but grew into the game and was a dangerous third tall option. Eventually subbed out as a tactical call after kicking 2.1 from his 10 touches and six marks.

Logan Morris during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Neale – 9

Closely watched by James Rowbottom in the opening minutes of the match, but blew the game apart in the second and third terms. Despite his on-going foot issue, Neale's speed and two-way running was incredible, and he was able to find space time and time again. Had a game-high 34 disposals and nine clearances.

Lachie Neale celebrates with the premiership cup after Brisbane's Grand Final win over Sydney at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Payne – 6

Manned Joel Amartey and barely sighted, but the key back would have loved it that way. Did all the little things well when called upon, whether that was shepherding for a teammate or tapping the ball forward. Still took eight marks, most late in the piece as the ball was chipped around.

Cam Rayner – 6

Didn't touch the footy until the 24th minute of the first term. Copped a heavy knock and needed to spend time on the bench recovering. Highlight was a speccy late in the third term off the back of a slow play, wheeling around and snapping truly.

Brandon Starcevich – 8

Completely shut out the dangerous Tom Papley, conceding just one goal and watching him like a hawk, whether that was at the stoppages or inside 50. Had 16 touches and eight marks in a sterling performance.

Darcy Wilmot – 7

Showed plenty of dash early in the game when it was still up for grabs, in a relatively nerveless performance. Had a few golden defensive moments – run-down tackles, intercept marks and a steal-and-go off the deck. Celebrated with style on the podium, commandeering the microphone to deliver something unintelligible.

Dayne Zorko – 7

Wasn't the great Zorko's finest game, but after years of steering the side through turmoil, he won't care one jot. Was sat on by James Jordon in the opening term before the Swan was moved to McCluggage. Gave away a touchy 50m for a Robbie Fox goal, but it had no bearing on the result. Had 26 touches, 23 of which were kicks.