The AFL is proud to congratulate the co-captains of the Brisbane Lions, Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale as recipients of the inaugural Ron Barassi Medal

Leigh Matthews watches on as Chris Fagan, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko and Harris Andrews hoist the premiership cup during the AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Sydney at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is proud to congratulate the co-captains of the Brisbane Lions, Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale as recipients of the inaugural Ron Barassi Medal.

The new accolade, awarded to the captain of the premiership-winning team on Grand Final day, honours the enduring legacy of Australian football legend, Ron Barassi.

Barassi is a founding Legend in the Australian Football Hall of Fame and was part of 10 premierships – six as a player with Melbourne and four as a coach (two each with Carlton and North Melbourne). Norm Smith is the only person in VFL/AFL history to match Barassi's premiership record.

Barassi passed away on September 16, 2023, at the age of 87.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon congratulated Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale for their leadership in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final, saying their performance embodied Barassi's influence on Australian football.

"Ron Barassi's impact on our game is unparalleled, and it's fitting that his name will forever be associated with leadership on the biggest stage. Harris and Lachie's performance today and across the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season embodies the spirit of Ron's leadership," Mr. Dillon said.

"To lead a premiership-winning side is one of the greatest achievements in our sport. Awarding the Ron Barassi Medal to Harris and Lachie pays tribute to Ron's incredible leadership and legacy.

"Ron's contribution to Australian Rules Football shaped the history of our game, and this medal will forever honour his impact on footy."

Separate to his status as Legend in the Hall of Fame, Barassi was named ruck rover in the AFL Team of the Century and was named best on ground in four Grand Finals (1955, 1956, 1957, 1959).

The 10 premierships Barassi won as a player and coach were all at the MCG. His former coach, Norm Smith, was also part of 10 premierships, and Collingwood Legend Jock McHale was part of nine premierships with the Magpies.

In total, Barassi was involved in 17 Grand Finals as a player and coach across his 25-year career.

Barassi, Smith, and McHale are now all formally recognised on Grand Final day with medals named in their honour: the Ron Barassi Medal for the premiership captain, the Norm Smith Medal for the best player on the ground, and the Jock McHale Medal for the premiership coach.

Ron Barassi Career File