NEW WEST Coast coach Andrew McQualter will speak to the media for the first time from 3pm AEST (5pm AWST) in Perth.

The 38-year-old's appointment was revealed on Monday morning, after he won the race for the Eagles job ahead of fellow contenders Hayden Skipworth and Steven King.

McQualter's unveiling has already had an impact on the player movement landscape with Richmond pair Liam Baker and Jack Graham announcing their intent to join the former Tigers assistant coach in the west.

The 38-year-old joins the Eagles after spending 10 years at Richmond in various coaching roles, contributing to the club's three premierships under Damien Hardwick before an impressive 7-6 stint as the club's caretaker in 2023.

The Victorian ran second to Adem Yze in the Tigers' search for a new senior coach 12 months' ago and spent 2024 at Melbourne but will now get his chance as a permanent senior coach having long-been touted for the role at AFL level.