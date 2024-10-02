Marcus Bontempelli strengthens his claim as the greatest Dog with another Charles Sutton Medal

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli has added another honour to his glittering CV, claiming a sixth Charles Sutton Medal at Crown Palladium on Wednesday night.

Bontempelli was regularly overlooked by the umpires in this year's Brownlow Medal, but his standout performances were again recognised with another best and fairest, following a season where he won his third Leigh Matthews Trophy in four years as the AFLPA's Most Valuable Player.

The 28-year-old polled 314 votes to beat joint runners-up Adam Treloar and Bailey Dale on 245, with key defender Liam Jones (203) finishing fourth ahead of Ed Richards (188).

Bontempelli has now drawn level with Bulldogs great Gary Dempsey with six Sutton Medals, after previously winning the award in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023, with champion midfielder Scott West still standing alone with seven best and fairests.

The Victorian was named All-Australian captain for the first time after being picked in the team for the sixth time and continues to stamp himself as the greatest player to ever wear the red, white and blue.

Bontempelli averaged 25.6 disposals, 13.6 contested possessions, 6.5 clearances and 1.3 goals per game across 24 appearances in a season where the Bulldogs exited September after losing to Hawthorn in the elimination final.

Treloar was recognised for a career-best season in 2024 with a maiden All-Australian blazer and finished second, alongside Dale, who recovered from being dropped from the 22 early in the year.

Former Hawk Lachie Bramble finished seventh just behind Tom Liberatore after being signed when the pre-season supplemental selection period opened at the end of last November.

Despite playing only 16 of 24 games, Rory Lobb was next across the line after flying home in the back half of the year, following his move to defence. The former Docker and Giant also collected the Brad Johnson Award for best team player.

Rory Lobb during the round 23 match between Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, August 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Veteran small defender Taylor Duryea rounded out the top 10 after another strong season that helped extend his career into 2025.

Charles Sutton Medal Top 10:

1. Marcus Bontempelli - 314 votes

=2. Adam Treloar - 245

=2. Bailey Dale - 245

4. Liam Jones - 203

5. Ed Richards - 188

6. Tom Liberatore - 170

7. Lachlan Bramble - 168

8. Rory Lobb - 163

9. Bailey Williams - 161

10. Taylor Duryea - 152

Other award winners:

Chris Grant Best First Year Player: Joel Freijah

Tony Liberatore Most Improved Player: Lachlan Bramble

Brad Johnson Best Team Player: Rory Lobb

John Van Groningen Coolum Ninderry Award: Marcus Bontempelli

Scott West Most Courageous Award: Liam Jones

Locker Group Award: Ed Richards

Footscray VFL Best and Fairest: Cooper Craig-Peters

John Schultz Community Award: Tom Liberatore

VU Education Award: Jack Macrae