Jesse Hogan during the round 17 match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at ENGIE Stadium, July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER chapter in the remarkable resurgence of Jesse Hogan has been written, with the Greater Western Sydney forward claiming his first Kevin Sheedy Medal as the club's best and fairest on Wednesday night.

Hogan, fresh from winning the Coleman Medal following a season where he kicked a career-high 77 goals, claimed the honour following a thrilling count where he pipped Tom Green and Lachie Whitfield by a single vote.

The forward didn't lead the Giants' best and fairest at any stage throughout the night, but moved to the top of the table after leapfrogging Green and Whitfield thanks to his four-goal semi-final performance against Brisbane.

Hogan claimed the honour with 67 votes, one clear of Green and Whitfield (66 each) who shared second place. Defender Connor Idun (56) and small forward Brent Daniels (50) rounded out the top five.

"This is a well-deserved recognition for Jesse and caps off a sensational year for him," the Giants' executive general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"His season and his journey has been well documented over recent weeks and we couldn’t be prouder of what he has achieved, not only this year, but since arriving at the club.

"Jesse really stood up for us this season and his form this year has been nothing short of impressive, and winning tonight’s Kevin Sheedy Medal is a significant milestone in his career.

"The Kevin Sheedy Medal, alongside all his achievements this year, are a testament to his hard work and dedication and reward for not only his individual talent, but for the role he has played for the team this year.

"I congratulate him once again for all his achievement in season 2024 and look forward to seeing what he continues to do in the orange and charcoal for the seasons to come."

Hogan also claimed the club's Leading Goalkicker Award and its Members' Choice Award, adding to the Kevin Sheedy Medal, a Coleman Medal and a maiden All-Australian blazer already earned this season.

Small forward Darcy Jones won the club's Rising Star award, Toby Bedford was presented the Coaches Award by Adam Kingsley, while uncontracted youngster Conor Stone took out the club's VFL Player of the Year.

Darcy Jones celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal during the 2024 qualifying final between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at the SCG. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kevin Sheedy Medal is voted on by each line coach rating their respective players from a pre-determined performance scale, submitting their rating to senior coach Kingsley who then allocates up to six votes per player.

2024 Kevin Sheedy Medal

1. Jesse Hogan - 67 votes

2. Tom Green - 66

3. Lachie Whitfield - 66

4. Connor Idun - 56

5. Brent Daniels - 50

Rising Star - Darcy Jones

Coaches Award - Toby Bedford

Leading Goalkicker - Jesse Hogan

Members' Choice Award - Jesse Hogan

VFL Player of the Year - Conor Stone