Adam Kennedy handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

INAUGURAL Greater Western Sydney player Adam Kennedy has called time on his career after 153 games across 13 seasons.

The 32-year-old's last appearance at AFL level came in round six, 2023, where he was dealt another cruel blow after rupturing his ACL for a second time.

The Giants delisted Kennedy at the end of that season but re-drafted him in the Rookie Draft ahead of 2024.

After a lengthy rehab, the heart-and-soul Giant returned via the VFL in June but was unable to add to his tally of 153 AFL games.

Kennedy, who joined the Giants ahead of their debut season in 2012, was renowned as a hard-running utility that could play across all three lines.

You won't come across a better person 🧡 @AdamKennedy40 pic.twitter.com/QiZ0o5JHhj — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) October 1, 2024

A member of the Giants' 2019 Grand Final team, Kennedy struggled with injury across his career, overcoming two separate knee reconstructions and a shoulder reconstruction.

Giants footy manager Jason McCartney acknowledged the significant impact Kennedy had on the club.

"Adam is an inaugural player and a Life Member of the club and his contribution on and off the field for the Giants since the club's inception is to be admired," McCartney said.

"We were fortunate enough to watch him grow from a teenager into the man he is today, and we wish Adam all the best for the next chapter in his life."