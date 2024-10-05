Jordan Dawson and Ben Keays have been rewarded as joint winners of the 2024 Malcolm Blight Medal

Jordan Dawson and Ben Keays. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson and forward Ben Keays have made history as the club's first joint club champions, sharing the honours as the 2024 Malcolm Blight medallists on Saturday night.

Dawson, who won his second consecutive gold jacket, tied with Keays on 107 votes in a thrilling count, with the pair edging out young midfielder Jake Soligo (93 votes), who polled strongly in a breakout season.

Young defender Max Michalanney (89) and key forward Darcy Fogarty (87) rounded out the top five, with half-forward Josh Rachele achieving a top-10 finish after polling 79 votes to finish seventh.

Keays enjoyed the strongest of his five seasons with the Crows since crossing from Brisbane, finally breaking through for a club champion win after finishing runner-up to Rory Laird in 2021.

The 27-year-old, who has not missed a game since making his club debut in 2020, kicked a career-best 34 goals while playing as a permanent forward in 2024, including a bag of five in the round 19 win against Essendon.

Dawson, who was named in last season's All-Australian team, fell away slightly this year after a brilliant first year as captain in 2024, but he still averaged 24.5 disposals, three clearances and six tackles in a strong campaign.

The 27-year-old lifted through the middle stages of the season to lead the count on Saturday night, with midfielder Matt Crouch and star forward/midfielder Izak Rankine also featuring prominently after strong starts.

Keays was chasing and trailed Dawson by 17 votes after round 16, but his excellent finish to the season saw him draw level with last year's medallist entering the final round.

The former Lion was also presented with the Members’ MVP Award and Dr Brian Sando OAM Trophy for outstanding professionalism and preparation, while Dawson claimed the Players’ Trademark Award.

Soligo, who averaged 22 disposals and 3.9 clearances, took a big leap in his career and was acknowledged with the Mark Bickley Emerging Talent Award, with ruckman Reilly O'Brien receiving the Crows Foundation Community Award.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan was crowned the Crows' SANFL club champion for the third time.

Malcolm Blight Medal

=1. Jordan Dawson - 107 votes

=1. Ben Keays - 107 votes

3. Jake Soligo - 93

4. Max Michalanney - 89

5. Darcy Fogarty - 87

6. Rory Laird - 82

7. Josh Rachele - 79

8. Izak Rankine - 72

9. Matt Crouch - 72

10. Lachlan Sholl - 69