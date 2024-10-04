A handful of Gold Coast's emerging players will travel to the US ahead of pre-season

Will Graham and Ethan Read ahead of their debuts in the R4 match between Gold Coast and GWS at Mt Barker on April 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FIVE of Gold Coast's rising youngsters will head to a training camp in Phoenix as they take it upon themselves to take the next step in 2025.

Top-10 pick Bailey Humphrey, Academy pick-up Will Graham, emerging ruckman Ethan Read, rising ruckman Ned Moyle and first-year sensation Sam Clohesy will travel to the camp in the US state of Arizona this month ahead of the Suns' official start to their pre-season in November.

The group have taken up the chance to head overseas on the self-funded trip to kickstart their preparations for next season as key members of Damien Hardwick's plans in the future.

Humphrey played 21 games last season, for a total of 40 over his two years at the club, is one of the Suns' most promising players as their No.6 pick in 2022, while Read was also one of the club's first-round picks last year.

Moyle knocked back strong rival interest to re-sign for four years at the Suns, while Graham won a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination this season in his 17 games in his debut year.

Clohesy also played 20 games in his first year at the club after being a rookie pick from Werribee's VFL side.

A host of players from across the competition will be heading overseas for training camps before their pre-seasons officially commence, with AFL.com.au reporting this week that 10 Hawthorn players were heading to the US this month to take part in a training program at Exos Sports in Dallas.