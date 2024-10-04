Scott Pyle had social media accounts ticking for his distinctive instructions for Brisbane players before they greeted Auskickers

Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich receives his premiership medal and Scott Pyle (inset) hands a hat to a player. Pictures: AFL Photos/Fox Footy

BRISBANE'S 'Hat Guy' that went viral following last Saturday's Grand Final win over Sydney can't quite believe what all the fuss is about.

Scott Pyle had social media accounts ticking after his distinctive instructions for Lions players before they greeted Auskickers on the stage to receive their premiership medals.

"Put the hat on their head and SHAKE THEIR HAND," Pyle could be seen mouthing to every one of the 23 players.

The man himself is embarrassed by all the fanfare and told AFL.com.au he was just doing his job.

Pyle was sent a screenshot of his work shortly after the Grand Final, was stopped for a selfie by someone from the public following Brisbane's premiership afterparty last Saturday night, and from there it hasn't stopped.

One company has even made a shirt with him on it handing over a hat.

Ryan Lester receives his premiership medal after Brisbane's Toyota AFL Grand Final win over Sydney on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It hasn't sat that well with me," Pyle said.

"I'm uncomfortable with it. That’s not me, I don't need the limelight. I was just doing my job.

"It's a big moment for our players, but it’s also a big moment for those kids on stage and you want them to get as much enjoyment out of the experience as the players.

"And we want the players to represent the club well.

Harris Andrews receives his premiership medal after Brisbane's Toyota AFL Grand Final win over Sydney on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm embarrassed about it all to be honest."

Pyle is incredibly understated but has filled one of the biggest roles on Brisbane's list in 2024, stepping into the shoes of beloved club figure Nicole Duncan who passed away early in the year.

Already the head of Brisbane's Academy program, Pyle was now taking on the role of football administration manager – a position he previously filled at Gold Coast before heading north four years ago.

Learn More 09:01

He said a few Lions staff had already purchased the shirts covered by his head.

"It adds to the embarrassment, but it's all in good humour," he laughed.

"You always hope to experience those highs in footy, and to get that at a great club like Brisbane last week is something very special."