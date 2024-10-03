Lachie Neale celebrates Brisbane's Toyota AFL Grand Final win over Sydney on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIERSHIP co-captain Lachie Neale has won his fourth Merrett-Murray Medal as Brisbane's best and fairest on Thursday night.

Just days after leading the Lions to their first flag in 21 years, Neale (73 votes) won a thrilling count from All-Australian Dayne Zorko (72) and reliable midfielder Josh Dunkley (71).

It was an emotional night in front of 1000 people at The Star, with the count coming just hours after Joe Daniher told teammates 2024 would be his last season.

Coach Chris Fagan revealed the key forward planned on retiring 12 months earlier had Brisbane won that Grand Final against Collingwood.

Neale's triumph adds another layer his incredible CV that also includes two Brownlow Medals and two Doig Medals as Fremantle's best and fairest.

The champion midfielder was again one of competition's best clearance players, averaging almost eight a game from his 29 disposals.

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Chris Fagan was full of praise for the 31-year-old.

"Lachie is a remarkable player, extremely talented, but also has an incredible work ethic and desire to keep becoming the best," Fagan said.

"What really stood out this season is how incredibly tough and resilient he is, because he played most the year with a significant foot injury.

"Yet he just kept turning up, putting in the work and not only playing through the pain but playing exceptional football.

"He is one of the best players I have coached, and I am so proud of what he has achieved and continues to achieve."

Zorko's runner-up finish completes a remarkable season for the 35-year-old, who was switched to half-back following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Keidean Coleman in Opening Round.

Lachie Neale and Dayne Zorko celebrate the Lions' premiership win over Sydney in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dunkley not only rounded out the podium, but won the coveted Players' Player award.

Daniher, who finished in a three-way tie for seventh in the B&F, made a rare trip to the podium, thanking Essendon and Brisbane after beginning with a joke.

"I'm always champing at the bit for a bit of media, and it just never seemed to fall me way," he laughed.

Joe Daniher during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Thanks so much for embracing me … letting me come here and have a kick, stuff up a bit on the field, get another kick and stuff up again - we got there in the end.

"To go out and get a premiership is what this club deserved and I'm very happy to be a small part of it, so thank you."

Neale, Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft, Cal Ah Chee and Brandon Starcevich all shared the hotly contested Finals Player of the Year.

Merrett-Murray Medal

1. Lachie Neale - 73 votes

2. Dayne Zorko - 72

3. Josh Dunkley - 71

4. Hugh McCluggage - 64

5. Dary Wilmot - 61

6. Ryan Lester - 60

=7. Harris Andrews - 56

=7. Jarrod Berry - 56

=7. Joe Daniher - 56

=10. Oscar McInerney – 54

=10. Cam Rayner - 54