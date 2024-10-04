Stuart Dew speaks to Logan Morris during the elimination final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew will join Chris Fagan's football department full-time in 2025 in a big boost to Brisbane's premiership defence.

Sydney and Port Adelaide are both understood to have offered Dew the opportunity to return to their clubs as assistant coaches.

But after spending the second half of 2024 as a part-time coach at the Lions, Dew will step up as a line coach when Brisbane reports back for pre-season in December.

The 45-year-old spent six seasons at Gold Coast and coached the Suns in 121 games before being sacked in July last year and replaced by Damien Hardwick.

After almost 12 months out of the game, Fagan added Dew to the program at Springfield, where the two-time premiership player played a role as skills coach in recent months.

Brisbane was already exploring signing Dew on a full-time basis before Murray Davis accepted a role at Adelaide as coaching director this week.

Davis spent 13 seasons in various roles at the Lions, most recently as assistant coach in the premiership win, but now joins Matthew Nicks' program at West Lakes.

The Power was hoping to lure Dew back to the club he played 180 games for to bolster Ken Hinkley's coaching department.

Sydney is also looking for another assistant in John Longmire's team and had reached out to bring Dew back to the club where he spent eight seasons.

But after playing a role in Brisbane's first premiership since 2003, Dew will remain in Queensland and work closely with Fagan in 2025.

The pair crossed paths at Hawthorn under Alastair Clarkson and have reunited again in Brisbane.