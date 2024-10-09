Youth mental health program Movember Ahead of the Game has celebrated its first year, with AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and Geelong great Joel Selwood among those praising its impact

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and Geelong champion Joel Selwood are among the industry figures who have hailed the impact of youth mental health program Movember Ahead of the Game in its first year.

Proudly presented by Coles, and delivered by the AFL in partnership with Movember, the free youth mental health program teaches players, parents, coaches, umpires and volunteers to understand mental health, build mental fitness and strengthen resilience.

With players and umpires learning how to deal with challenges in both sport and life, the program aims to positively contribute to youth mental health throughout the Australian football community and sits within the AFL’s Mental Fitness Charter.

In its first year, the program has delivered more than 900 workshops at over 150 local clubs across Victoria, Tasmania, NSW, Queensland, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia, making an impact on more than 17,000 workshop participants including parents and coaches.

Dillon said community football clubs were the perfect place to reach a broad cross-section of society and make a real different in mental health education.

"The great thing about community footy - it's a place where boys, girls, men and women can come together for a program like Ahead of the Game," he said.

"You know that you've got a group of people that are reflective of the community and it's a way that you can engage on topics that are just going to become more and more important."

Selwood, the four-time Geelong premiership player and two-time flag skipper, said: "We love the vulnerability that people are able to show and that it brings different people to our game now. The challenges that people go through and we celebrate those challenges too."

St Kilda AFLW player Serene Watson, who works with Ahead of the Game as a facilitator at the Danny Frawley Centre at RSEA Park in Moorabbin, said there weren't any similar programs available when she was a junior athlete.

"To give back to the community, and help them learn and understand that mental health isn't a bad thing; it's something that we want to talk about more and get involved in the community and we want to help," she said.

The AFL's head of mental health and wellbeing, Dr Kate Hall, said the impact of Ahead of the Game in just 12 months had been incredible.

"I don't think I ever would have envisaged that, at this stage, after 12 months, we've got these wonderful relationships and it just feels like we're part of something really, really big," she said.

"My highlight is very much about knowing and hoping that we're part of the solution to the youth mental health crisis in Australia at the moment and that feels really good."

Movember CEO Michelle Terry said: "With at least two in five Australians expected to experience a mental health disorder in their lifetime, and half of those issues surfacing by the age of 14, early intervention and prevention programs like Movember Ahead of the Game are more critical than ever.

"By engaging with young people and investing in their mental health, we can create real change, ensuring our young people receive the support they need for a healthier future. We're proud to be rolling this program out, not just across Australia, but around the world."

About Ahead of the Game

Ahead of the Game uses sport to teach young players, parents, coaches, umpires and volunteers how to talk about mental health. The program reviews how to recognise mental health challenges facing young players, what to do and when to get help. Players learn how to build resilience and overcome challenges in sport and life.

This program is designed to engage the whole local community sport ecosystem. It includes interactive workshops and materials for community teams and their support network of parents, coaches and volunteers.