Riley Garcia has re-committed to the Bulldogs after a rival club's late big to lure him north

Riley Garcia in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash with St Kilda in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RILEY Garcia has signed a three-year contract extension to remain at the Western Bulldogs until the end of 2027.

The 23-year-old had been assessing his options in recent months after playing a career-high 12 games in 2024, around a dominant season in the VFL.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

But despite late significant interest from Sydney in the past fortnight, Garcia has opted to remain at the Whitten Oval and fight to become a permanent fixture under Luke Beveridge.

The Swans are understood to have made a late push to sign the West Australian after Luke Parker requested a move to North Melbourne, following the Grand Final loss to Brisbane.

Port Adelaide had expressed interest across the season but Joe Richards was always viewed as a priority for them, with the Collingwood small forward requesting a move to Alberton on Monday.

Learn More 08:17

West Coast, St Kilda and North Melbourne also expressed varying levels of interest in Garcia across a season where he established himself as a star in the VFL.

The Western Bulldogs tabled a two-year contract late in the season before increasing the offer to three years in recent days.

Garcia finished runner-up in Footscray’s best and fairest after averaging 29.8 disposals around 11 VFL appearances this year to finish equal seventh in the J.J. Liston Trophy.

With Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae requesting moves away from the Bulldogs and Caleb Daniel contemplating a trade, more opportunities will present to Garcia in 2025 and beyond.