Joe Richards in action during the R16 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on June 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Joe Richards has requested a trade to Port Adelaide.

Richards had been weighing up offers from both the Power and the Magpies, but has opted to move to Adelaide.

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge broke the news on Monday morning, the opening day of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Joe Richards has requested a trade to Port Adelaide. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 6, 2024

As reported Inside Trading last week, Richards has been offered a three-year deal to move to the South Australian club, while he was also considering a similar offer to remain at the Pies for 2025 and beyond.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough year at Collingwood this season, playing nine games of senior football in the back half of the campaign but dealing with a foot injury and illness.

The Power have also won a commitment from contracted forward Jack Lukosius and will look to pair the skilled Sun with Richards in their attack next year.