West Coast has delisted three players following the trade period

Alex Witherden celebrates a goal during the R13 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on June 8, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast has axed defender Alex Witherden and former mid-season recruit Jai Culley among three delistings announced on Friday.

Witherden joined the Eagles from Brisbane ahead of the 2021 season and featured 62 times for West Coast.

Culley, 21, was taken with the first pick in the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft and played 12 games for the Eagles.

The midfielder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in 2023 but returned to play three games this year.

The other player delisted was Coby Burgiel, who was pick No.29 in the 2022 draft and didn't play a senior game after a tough run with injuries.

Burgiel will be considered for a spot as a train-on player over pre-season.

Jai Culley looks dejected after West Coast's loss to North Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"On behalf of the club I would like to acknowledge the contributions Alex, Jai and Coby have made to West Coast and thank them for their service,” West Coast general manager football Gavin Bell said.

"It is always a difficult time when these decisions have to be made and all three are terrific young men who have been valued members of the playing group.

"We wish them every success in their future endeavours."

The moves come on the back of a busy Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period for the Eagles.

West Coast traded for Liam Baker and added Jack Graham as a free agent, while forward Matt Owies also joined.