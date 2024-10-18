Denver Grainger-Barras, Ethan Phillips and Jack O'Sullivan have not be offered contracts for 2025

Denver Grainger-Barras takes a mark during Hawthorn's clash against Melbourne in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has made three changes to its playing ranks, axing young defender Denver Grainger-Barras, SSP signing Ethan Phillips and untried forward Jack O'Sullivan.

Grainger-Barras, taken with pick No.6 in the 2020 draft, departs after playing 28 games across four seasons at the Hawks.

After an injury-interrupted start to his 2024 campaign, Grainger-Barras didn't manage any senior games this season.

As reported on AFL.com.au this week, Carlton is considering trialling the young defender during the pre-season supplemental selection period, if he's not selected in the Rookie Draft.

Meanwhile, Phillips played just one match in 2024 after joining the club as a rookie during the SSP.

Phillips joined Box Hill at the start of the pre-season hoping the fresh start would lead to an AFL opportunity after starring for Port Melbourne across the past few years and signed on with Sam Mitchell's on the eve of the season.

Ethan Phillips in action at Hawthorn training on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

After being drafted with pick No.46 in 2022, O'Sullivan didn't break through for a senior debut but suited up for 13 VFL matches this year.

Hawthorn recruiting and list boss Mark McKenzie thanked Grainger-Barras, Phillips and O'Sullivan for their time in brown and gold.

"While these are always hard decisions to make at the end of the season, we thank Denver, Ethan and Jack for their contributions to the club," McKenzie said.

"All three have showed a high level of professionalism during their time in the brown and gold."