Western Bulldogs inform Charlie Clarke he will not be offered a new contract for the 2025 season

Charlie Clarke during the round eight match between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have made a further list change, axing small forward Charlie Clarke after two seasons with the club.

The 20-year-old managed just one senior game in his time at the club, in round nine this year against Hawthorn.

The former Sandringham Dragon was touted as one of the best pressure forward options in his draft year, and joined the Bulldogs with pick No.24 in the 2022 draft.

Clarke kicked 22 goals for Footscray in the VFL in 2024, with the side making a preliminary final during their successful campaign.

"Charlie brought plenty of energy and enthusiasm during his time at the Western Bulldogs and was a popular member of the playing squad," Bulldogs list boss Sam Power said.

"We wish Charlie all the best for the future and he will always be welcome back at Mission Whitten Oval."

Clarke is the third Bulldog to be axed this off-season, with midfielder Dominic Bedendo and small forward Kelsey Rypstra also departing the club.