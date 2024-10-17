Josh Gabelich takes a look at the players looking for new homes during the delisted free agency window, and pre-season supplemental selection period

(Clockwise from left): Denver Grainger-Barras, Brandan Parfitt, Tim Membrey and Sam Day. Pictures: AFL Photos

OUT-OF-CONTRACT key forward Tim Membrey has undergone a medical at Collingwood on Thursday.

The 30-year-old is yet to be offered a contract by St Kilda and is exploring his options ahead of the delisted free agency window opening next month.

The Magpies delisted Nathan Kreuger, along with Jack Bytel and Josh Eyre, on Thursday and are looking to add some mature key-position depth after signing Harry Perryman as a free agent and landing dual All-Australian Dan Houston during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Collingwood is also considering ex-Melbourne key defender Adam Tomlinson and St Kilda key forward Jack Hayes, with the Magpies expected to make a decision later this month.

Clubs across the competition have now turned their attention to what recycled players – if any – are suitable to their list needs between now and the start of the 2025 season.

The delisted free agency window runs from November 1 to 8, with Geelong committing to delisted Carlton small forward Jack Martin, after Melbourne signed journeyman ruckman Tom Campbell earlier this month.

Most clubs, like Brisbane, are expected to wait until after the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft to assess what spots are left on their lists before looking to secure a player in the Rookie Draft or during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The Lions are considering ex-Gold Coast key forward Sam Day – along with a handful of other options – to help cover the loss of Joe Daniher after his shock retirement.

Kreuger could fit a need at Brisbane, while Fremantle delisted Matt Taberner, Adelaide axed Lachlan Gollant and Sam Weideman remains in limbo at Essendon.

Carlton isn't planning on adding anyone during the DFA window, but is considering trialling out-of-contract Hawthorn key defender Denver Grainger-Barras and ex-Pie Liam McMahon during the SSP if they don't get selected in the Rookie Draft.

Denver Grainger-Barras celebrates a goal during round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With Hawthorn securing Tom Barrass just before the deadline after signing Josh Battle as a free agent, Ethan Phillips is expected to be delisted and has attracted some interest across the competition.

Greater Western Sydney is considering some low-cost options after the departures of Isaac Cumming, James Peatling and Perryman – they retained Wade Derksen and Xavier O'Halloran – with AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable revealing the Giants' interest in St Kilda's Ben Paton and Carlton's Jack Carroll, who has also been monitored by West Coast.

The Giants delisted Braydon Preuss after a nightmare injury run across four seasons in western Sydney. But with a shortage of readymade rucks available, the Queenslander could land another opportunity if he proves his fitness over the pre-season.

St Kilda didn't recruit a replacement for Campbell during the Trade Period after opting against signing Port Adelaide ruck Ivan Soldo.

Essendon has also openly been in the market for a recycled player and have held interest in West Coast's Josh Rotham and Brisbane's Jaxon Prior. Both are yet to re-sign at their current clubs.

Josh Rotham competes with Rory Lobb during West Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Bombers are expected to give Kaine Baldwin an opportunity to train during the SSP after delisting the 22-year-old following eight appearances.

Nick Hind wasn't offered another contract at Essendon after playing 74 games across four seasons in Tullamarine, but the 30-year-old has attracted some interest.

Former St Kilda and Port Adelaide half-back Riley Bonner is another player that could be considered by a club looking for some outside quality.

Delisted Geelong midfield pair Brandan Parfitt and Mitch Hardie are both searching for another AFL home and are two names clubs have monitored across the past month. Curtis Taylor is also on the hunt after being cut by North Melbourne.

Curtis Taylor in action during North Melbourne's clash with Essendon in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Caleb Marchbank is still deciding whether to try and pursue life at a third club after enduring a nightmare injury run across his time at Carlton and Greater Western Sydney.

Four players were signed during last year's DFA period - Orazio Fantasia, Sam Naismith, Oscar McDonald and Toby Pink.

Six more recycled players were added during the SSP (Bytel, Eyre, Jeremy Sharp, Patrick Voss, Marty Hore and Lachie Bramble) after three found new homes via the Pre-Season or Rookie Draft - Bonner, Emerson Jeka and Jack Mahony.